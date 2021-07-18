Tarasenko, Dunn officially left exposed

he NHL released on Sunday the official team-by-team protected lists, along with a list of those players who will be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft.

There were no surprises when it came to the Blues. The list of protected was exactly as projected by the Post-Dispatch on Saturday, with the Blues going with the 7-3-1 formula of seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender protected:

PROTECTED

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas

Defensemen

Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

EXPOSED

As a result, the following list of players are available for the taking by Seattle in Wednesday's expansion draft. Obviously, the Kraken can pick only one:

Forwards