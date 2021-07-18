 Skip to main content
Tarasenko, Dunn officially left exposed
Tarasenko, Dunn officially left exposed

  • Updated
Blues vs Avalanche

St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko shakes hands with Colorado Avalanche goalie Devan Dubnyk after the Blues were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The NHL released on Sunday the official team-by-team protected lists, along with a list of those players who will be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft.

There were no surprises when it came to the Blues. The list of protected was exactly as projected by the Post-Dispatch on Saturday, with the Blues going with the 7-3-1 formula of seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender protected:

PROTECTED

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas

Defensemen

Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

EXPOSED

As a result, the following list of players are available for the taking by Seattle in Wednesday's expansion draft. Obviously, the Kraken can pick only one:

Forwards

Sam Anas, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Kyle Clifford, Jacob de la Rose, Mike Hoffman, Tanner Kaspick, Mackenzie MacEachern, Curtis McKenzie, Austin Poganski, Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz, Nolan Stevens, Vladimir Tarasenko, Nathan Walker

Defensemen

Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Petteri Lindbohm, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke, Steven Santini, Marco Scandella, Jake Walman

Goalies

Evan Fitzpatrick, Jon Gillies, Ville Husso

Among the exposed players, Bozak, Hoffman and Schwartz are unrestricted free agents. The only way Seattle claims any of them is if they can sign them to a contract by Wednesday morning. Otherwise the players hit the market again when the league-wide free agency period begins July 28.

A three-day window for the Kraken to negotiate with free agents began at 9 a.m. Central on Sunday.

