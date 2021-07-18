Tarasenko, Dunn officially left exposed

he NHL released on Sunday the official team-by-team protected lists, along with a list of those players who will be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft.
There were no surprises when it came to the Blues. The list of protected was exactly as projected by the Post-Dispatch on Saturday, with the Blues going with the 7-3-1 formula of seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender protected:
PROTECTED
Forwards
Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas
Defensemen
Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko
Goalie
Jordan Binnington
EXPOSED
As a result, the following list of players are available for the taking by Seattle in Wednesday's expansion draft. Obviously, the Kraken can pick only one:
Forwards
Sam Anas, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Kyle Clifford, Jacob de la Rose, Mike Hoffman, Tanner Kaspick, Mackenzie MacEachern, Curtis McKenzie, Austin Poganski, Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz, Nolan Stevens, Vladimir Tarasenko, Nathan Walker
Defensemen
Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Petteri Lindbohm, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke, Steven Santini, Marco Scandella, Jake Walman
Goalies
Evan Fitzpatrick, Jon Gillies, Ville Husso
Among the exposed players, Bozak, Hoffman and Schwartz are unrestricted free agents. The only way Seattle claims any of them is if they can sign them to a contract by Wednesday morning. Otherwise the players hit the market again when the league-wide free agency period begins July 28.
A three-day window for the Kraken to negotiate with free agents began at 9 a.m. Central on Sunday.