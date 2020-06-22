Tarasenko on the ice as Blues begin Phase 2 workouts

But Tarasenko never made it on the trip, and neither did any of his teammate because the NHL suspended play March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. For Tarasenko, that meant three months of additional waiting to get back on the ice.

“I think my family helps me a lot because if I were single it would be really different emotions staying home for that long by yourself,” Tarasenko said. “But they always support me.”

Only a few Blues were on the ice Monday at Centene; the team declined to name the other participants.

They could soon have company. Pending final approval from the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association, training camp is scheduled to start July 10 with the season expected to start in early August.

“You know, the closer you get, the more positive emotions you have,” Tarasenko said. “The more happy you are for seeing the boys for the first time skating with them. I was lucky enough to go to couple road trips with the team before all this (coronavirus) happens here. I’m ready to come back and play some hockey.”

The silver lining of the coronavirus pause for Tarasenko was that it gave him extra rehab time from the surgery and more time to strengthen the shoulder. Having him back in the lineup in late March would’ve been pushing it.