Tarasenko, Perunovich aren't back from COVID protocol

Two days and multiple COVID cases later, the St. Louis Blues were back on the ice on Wednesday at Enterprise Center, with another new look forced on them by forces of nature.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Scott Perunovich, who have passed the five-day mark for the league’s COVID protocol and can come back if they have negative tests, were not on the ice. Jake Walman, in the same group as those two, was on the ice but it isn’t definite that he’s ready to play.

Add in Brayden Schenn, David Perron and Colton Parayko and the Blues are down some pretty significant players, about $24.5 million worth of talent.

“It’s tough,” coach Craig Berube said. “Some real good players are obviously out. The next guy has to step in and do the job and we’ve just got to rely on our depth that we have in the organization and that’s what we have to do.”

The depth this time will be forward James Neal, who hasn’t played since Nov. 22. He got hurt right before Thanksgiving, went on long-term injured reserve, was briefly on the COVID list, was put on waivers, was unclaimed and went on the taxi squad. It looks like he’ll be in the lineup on a line with Logan Brown and Oskar Sundqvist and go from being out to being on the second power-play unit. Also stepping into the lineup will be forward Nathan Walker and defensemen Calle Rosen.

“He’s been working hard,” Berube said of Neal. “He’s a good pro that’s been around and keeps himself in good shape and he’s practiced hard. He should be ready to go.”

There is a chance that Tarasenko could be back if he had two negative tests, but that seems unlikely at this point.

“I guess there’s always hope,” Berube said. “I can’t really answer that question to be honest with you.”

This is how the Blues lined up in practice on Wednesday:

Forwards

Barbashev-O’Reilly-Buchnevich

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Brown-Sundqvist-Neal

Walker-Bozak-Kostin

Defensemen

Mikkola-Faulk

Scandella-Krug

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Walman

Berube said they called up Walker instead of Dakota Joshua because Joshua hadn't played in a while after going on the COVID list. "It was important for him to go down and get some games and get up to speed," Berube said. "That was the mindset there. He's going to do that. Walker's been playing, so that's the reason we went that way."

On defense, Berube split up Justin Faulk and Torey Krug.

“It’s a tough decision for sure,” Berube said. “I’m sure the’re going to play together in the game. We’ll just play it by ear right now. The way we have it set up, we’ve got a puck move on every pair right now with a bigger guy. That’s the way we’ll start and we’ll see how it plays out.”

The Blues play Seattle for the first time on Thursday.

The Blues have three alternate captains this season, Tarasenko, Schenn and Parayko. Tarasenko always has an A and Schenn and Parayko switch off home and road. All three look to be out on Thursday, meaning two new A's will have to be found. Faulk has worn an A on scattered occasions, but after that, the field looks wide open.

