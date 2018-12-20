Blues Tarasenko
Blues right winger Vladmir Tarasenko celebrates a goal against Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit late in the first period on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Vladimir Tarasenko’s command of the English language is light years ahead of where it was when he entered the NHL six years ago.

Even so, the native of Yaroslavl, Russia, occasionally hears a word that stumps him. So it was a couple of weeks ago when asked if he was a streaky scorer.

“What’s a streaky scorer?” Tarasenko replied.

Actually, Tarasenko is the definition of a streaky scorer this season. Here’s the rundown:

• After scoring twice in Game 2 of the season against Chicago, he went the next six games without a goal.

• He then scored four goals over his next three games, followed by a 10-game goal drought.

• He snapped that drought with three goals in three games at the end of November.

• And finally, there was a seven-game dry spell that ended with a key power play tally in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory in Edmonton.

“If you don’t score for a long time, for many different reasons — you know, we hit the post or we hit the goalie’s shoulder or something else — it gets you frustrated,” Tarasenko said. “But if you can’t score, you need to play a 200-foot game.

“Don’t give up a lot on your end and I believe if you work hard, goals are coming.”

Blues fans watch Tarasenko’s goal totals and goal droughts like the stock exchange. At his current pace, he’ll score only 26 goals this season, which would be his lowest total since the 2013-14 season. But for those who see this as a reason to move on from Tarasenko, be careful what you wish for.

Even with his slow start this season, Tarasenko still has more goals (159) since the start of the 2014-15 campaign than anyone in the NHL not named Alex Ovechkin. Teammates have teased Tarasenko in the past about pouting when he’s not scoring goals; Paul Stastny did so last season.

But any pouting seems to be at a minimum this season. Belying his minus-14 status in goal differential, Tarasenko seems more engaged and more committed to playing an all-around game.

Interim coach Craig Berube took notice of the latest example in Edmonton.

“I thought he had a real good game,” Berube said. “I thought his effort was excellent and he competed hard. Played a solid 200-foot game.”

Nonetheless, Tarasenko’s play remains an enigma even factoring in that he’s coming off shoulder surgery and a relatively quick rehab period. Of his 10 goals this season, six have come on the power play, which matches his power-play goal total for all of last season. But that leaves him with just four goals at even strength, or one less than ... Oskar Sundqvist.

ROSTER FREEZE

The NHL holiday roster freeze kicked in at midnight Wednesday, meaning there can be no trades or roster moves until just after midnight on Dec. 28.

There are some exceptions. For example, as long as you’re cap compliant you can activate someone from long-term injured reserve. (That would apply to Alex Pietrangelo among the current Blues on IR.)

Also, players can be called up from the AHL during this time. But players can’t be waived or traded until after the freeze ends.

DUNN FINED

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn was fined $1,942.20 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — for cross-checking Edmonton’s Jujhar Khaira in the third period Tuesday.

But Khaira, who received a five-minute cross-checking major and a game misconduct for striking Dunn in the face, was suspended for two games following a hearing with the NHL on Wednesday.

