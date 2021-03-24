Tarasenko works to knock the rust off

It’s eight games now since Tarasenko returned to the lineup March 6 against Los Angeles. He had played only four games over the past 16½ months. A few days before the return, general manager Doug Armstrong warned against expecting instant miracles.

“Our team has changed a lot since the last time he played,” Armstrong said. “Like over 20 games (this season), there’s been a lot of turnover here. …

“We’re hoping he gets back and he’s the old Vladi, but we also know that Rome was not built in a day. We need him to be as good as he can be as quick as he can be, but we can’t think that he’s going to be the savior and everyone else can exhale.”

Tarasenko hasn’t been bad, with one goal and four assists in those eight games.

He nearly scored on an overtime dash down the ice in his first game back, a 4-3 OT loss to the Kings. There was a goal against Vegas March 12 when he crashed the net to poke home a rebound of a Sammy Blais shot.

And that shootout winner Friday in San Jose. He had at least two good chances in Monday’s 5-1 loss to Vegas. His wraparound attempt in the second period caromed out to Vince Dunn for a goal to tie it at 1-1.