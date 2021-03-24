Tarasenko works to knock the rust off

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Vladimir Tarasenko slowly skated in on San Jose goaltender Martin Jones, got closer and closer — too close it seemed.
Just when it looked like Tarasenko had waited too long for his shootout attempt Friday at SAP Center, he flicked the puck off Jones’ stick and into the net for the game-winner.
How did he manage to stay so patient in such a pressure-packed situation?
Tarasenko expected the question, and his answer was surprising following the Blues’ 2-1 victory.
“I just came back six games ago,” Tarasenko said. “I’m not gonna lie, sometimes it’s everything too fast. Sometimes it seems like there’s no space. Still adjusting to the game.”
At the end of the Zoom session, Tarasenko elaborated in Russian to Chicago-based journalist Kesh Kvaterman. Kvaterman provided the following translation:
“While physically I feel 100%, it’s the little games in games that not yet (are there). Everything seems faster. Sometimes I rush things thinking I have no space or time, but after looking at the video afterwards I realize that there was more space and time.
“But it is something that will come back with more playing time especially since we got our linemate back (Jaden Schwartz).”
It’s eight games now since Tarasenko returned to the lineup March 6 against Los Angeles. He had played only four games over the past 16½ months. A few days before the return, general manager Doug Armstrong warned against expecting instant miracles.
“Our team has changed a lot since the last time he played,” Armstrong said. “Like over 20 games (this season), there’s been a lot of turnover here. …
“We’re hoping he gets back and he’s the old Vladi, but we also know that Rome was not built in a day. We need him to be as good as he can be as quick as he can be, but we can’t think that he’s going to be the savior and everyone else can exhale.”
Tarasenko hasn’t been bad, with one goal and four assists in those eight games.
He nearly scored on an overtime dash down the ice in his first game back, a 4-3 OT loss to the Kings. There was a goal against Vegas March 12 when he crashed the net to poke home a rebound of a Sammy Blais shot.
And that shootout winner Friday in San Jose. He had at least two good chances in Monday’s 5-1 loss to Vegas. His wraparound attempt in the second period caromed out to Vince Dunn for a goal to tie it at 1-1.
With the Blues trailing 2-1 early in the third, Tarasenko got a great behind-the-back feed from Schwartz on a 2-on-1 rush, but his net-front shot was stopped by Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner. That turned out to be the Blues’ last hurrah — they had only two shots on goal over the remaining 15½ minutes of the game.
Conversely, he had a strange defensive lapse in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sharks, leaving Tomas Hertl for what became a breakaway goal. And Tarasenko is minus-6 since he returned.
In an effort to speed up the construction of Rome, Craig Berube didn’t hesitate to reunite the Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Tarasenko line once Schwartz returned to the lineup three games ago. Which made a lot of sense. The best way to speed up the chemistry, is to put Tarasenko with the two players he’s had all kinds of success with in recent years. Right?
“I just think those two players are smart,” Schwartz said. “Obviously Vladi’s vision, and the shot is one of the best in the league. And Schenner’s got a good two-way game and can make plays off the rush, can make plays down low.
“Just reading off each other, and you know, trusting each other. I just try to use my speed and kind of two-way game to complement those guys. And we all move the puck and like to find each other.”
That’s the promise of a fully functioning Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko. But they’re not there yet.
Prior to Monday’s game, Berube was asked for an assessment of the line’s work, and he was honest as usual.
“OK,” Berube said. “I think they’ve had opportunities. They’ve done some good things. But I think there’s more there for sure.
“Schwartz and Vladi have been out a long time. I know Vladi’s come back and played seven games (now eight) but he’s been out a long time. So there’s gonna be some bumps in the road.
“They’re working a little bit better together. (But) I don’t find that they’re working together as good as they can right now. In my opinion, they’re a little too stretched out at times. So it’s about them getting on the same page and working together both defensively and offensively.”
The sooner the better. The Blues are clinging to fourth place in the West Division at the moment and 18 of their remaining 24 games are against first-place Vegas (four games), second-place Colorado (six games) and third-place Minnesota (eight games).
The Blues have a lot invested in the line. They represent three of the team’s seven highest-paid players, with a combined cap figure of $19.35 million this season. So the expectations, the pressure to produce, are high in a season where the Blues have floundered defensively and seen their roster ravaged with injuries.
Schwartz is still shaking off some rust after missing 15 games with what’s believed to be an oblique muscle injury. Tarasenko, obviously has a lot more than “some” rust to shake off.
And he’d be the first to tell you, it’s a fast-moving game.