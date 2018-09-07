You put in the time with habitat management, pre-season scouting, checking game cameras, selecting the ideal blind location factoring in wind direction and sight line and other factors. You were out early and stayed late every available hunting day until you put that deer on the ground with a perfect shot. You have a taxidermist in mind for mounting the trophy. But what about the meat?
Many veteran deer hunters choose to process their own game. Perhaps they’ve had a bad experience with a processor in the past. Or maybe they can’t stand the waiting for weeks to get their freezer-ready meat back, and sometimes months for the sausage or jerky.
But admittedly not everyone is up to home butchering a deer. Maybe your living space doesn’t allow for hanging an animal for disassembly and then working on large, clean flat surfaces for further cutting and trimming and packaging.
And, let’s face it, not everyone is cut out for doing their own butchering. Hunting a deer is far removed from dissecting the different muscle groups and trimming the tallow to ready it for the freezer. Or maybe you have no good way to dispose of the remains. If you live in the country you can always feed them to the local foxes or coyotes. But nothing strains neighborly relations like their dog dragging a deer femur with remnants of hair and rotting meat hanging from it into the house – only a day or two after he saw your arrive home from hunting with a big buck in the back of the truck.
So the key is to have a processor lined up before you put that deer on the ground.
But how do you choose someone? Who can you trust with all that meat you’ve worked so hard to procure and will using to feed your family? Much like finding a taxidermist, the best option is to ask friends and family who hunt. Who have they used in the past? Or, more importantly, who have they been pleased with in the past?
Once you have a few names it’s time to give them a call. Here are a few things to consider and questions to ask.
Can you assure me I’ll get my own deer back?
Some will, and some will only assure that you’ll get back as many pounds of edible meat as your animal contributed to the mix. Yes, some deer processors will butcher dozens, if not hundreds, of deer and mix all the meat together … primarily the ground portions. You might get back 15 to 20 pounds of sausage, but there’s no guarantee it’ll be from that big doe or early-season buck (not all full of raging hormones from the rut) that you brought in.
Stick with processors who assure you that the venison you get back came from “only” your deer … perhaps with a little pork fat mixed into the sausage to add some tasty fat to the otherwise very lean meat.
Poor handling and trimming results in off-tasting venison. If you’ve eaten much venison in your life you’ll know that fat from a deer is not the same as that found on a cow or pig. Not only does the deer tallow have a definite unsavory taste to most people, but failing to trim it properly from cuts and grind meat can quickly taint those end products as well. And a good processor will assure all meat tainted by bullet trauma is removed, as is any bone fragments or chips created by the cutting process when making roasts or bone-in steaks.
A little aside here. A big part of the responsibility for a good finished product rests on the way you handle the animal before it reaches the processor. There’s only so much he or she can do if you’ve let the meat get too warm for a sustained amount of time, left the meat exposed to the air or insects, were shoddy and reckless in cutting or sawing bones while breaking down the animal into cooler-sized pieces for easier transport, handled the meat after touching the deer’s scent glands on the legs, or allowed urine or feces or stomach contents to come in contact with the meat while field dressing. Any of these things can have a negative effect on the final quality of the venison when it reaches the table.
And maybe you’re meticulously careful with how you handle your harvested animals, but that’s not to say the next guy has been … all the more reason to assure you use a processor who guarantees the meat you pick up at the end of the process will be from the same animal you dropped off back during the season.
Don’t just call a processor on the phone. Stop by the place of business and chat for a few minutes before season. Ask the questions raised so far in this story. And ask to quickly see the processing and storage areas. Now they’re likely not going to want strangers traipsing through the clean butchering areas. But they certainly shouldn’t mind you peeking through the doors to see how the place looks and if workers seem to be adequately covered and clean.
And if the front showroom and sales counter isn’t spotless and in order, what makes you think the walk-in coolers that no outsider ever sees will be? I’ve tried new processors in years past where I made a mental note to be sure and pray over those future meals of venison because the front service area or workings coming and going from the back butchering area were not up to what I’d like to have seen.
I remember one particularly rainy opening weekend when my son and I took our kills to a new processor near our farm. When we pulled up the lane to the work shed behind the house there was close to 100 field dressed, and some not field dressed yet, deer lining the muddy, soupy dirt driveway. The proprietor and seemingly all of his relatives and drinking buddies were busy with gambels and cable hoists, fillet knives and reciprocating saws … by all indications the same saws they had used to build the makeshift shed with the bank of chest freezers all humming away. Thanks but no thanks.
Some processors will only make sausages or jerky or smoke specialty cuts from deboned meat brought in by way of food-grade bags in a cooler. While this certainly eliminates a lot of risk or poor handling on the processor’s end, it puts much of the initial butchering work on the hunter and we’ve already discussed how that’s just not an option for some people. These are the questions to ask so you’re not met with surprises when you roll in with the field dressed animal in the bed of the truck or quartered up in a couple big coolers.
All processors will want to see the transportation tag issued by the state agency that governs the taking of wild game. That tag will need to stay with the meat, and will come back to you when you pick up your processed venison anywhere from days to weeks later. Knowing the origin of wild game, and that it was harvested legally, is a big deal – and no legitimate processor will want to be found in possession of meat without a proper paper trail.
So what are all those fancy little freezer paper packages of roasts, steaks, sausage and other assorted cuts going to cost?
That’s another important question to ask up front. Price is usually governed by overhead, reputation and demand. You might pay slightly more to have your deer processed at the oldest, best-known butcher shop in your region. But you’ll likely receive an end product that is to brag on. Now that’s not to say an upstart processor can’t return a great-tasting finished product for a portion of the price. You just need to be sure and scrutinize the shop a bit more up front.
Any shop owner will ask just how you want the meat packaged – i.e. how many steaks to a package, backstrap lengths or cut into chops (maybe even butterfly chops to look bigger in the skillet), roasts or steaks or some of each, and do you want the neck and ribs and other small muscle groups kept intact or ground for sausage or burger.
I prefer to keep the tenderloins and backstraps and cut them up myself. Then I have the rest processed into ground meat. From that point I mix up my own sausage and add the pork fat. Oftentimes I’ll use the ground meat in dishes that I enjoy for my lunches. I’ve found it’s very versatile to have the meat already ground and frozen in two pound packages. We make very few roasts at our house so my wife and I have found having most of the deer ground and packaged is the best method for us.
Over the years I’ve paid anywhere from $75 to $200 to have a deer processed.
As a young hunter I went back and forth between handling the task myself and taking it to a shop. Money was scarce – I was meat hunting in those days to feed my young family – and paying a butcher upward to $150 or more that close to Christmas and tax time was a burden. But, then again, I was ill-prepared and outfitted for doing my own meat processing. My tools included a picnic table with roll plastic over it and a big cutting board, my hunting knife or a couple kitchen knives, a hand-turned meat grinder and a box of freezer bags.
Eventually I improved my home butcher area to include a dedicated room in my workshop, white folding tables that are easily cleaned and disinfected, better cutting boards and butchering knives and a saw, a heavy-duty table top meat grinder, a vacuum sealer, butcher paper and tape and food-grade disposable gloves, and a spacious and organized chest freezer. I also have a near endless supply of pork fat from the pigs I grow throughout the year, fat that is added to the ground venison used for summer or breakfast sausages.
But even then, on a year that is exceptionally busy for some reason I’m still not above taking my deer, usually already quartered up and on ice in coolers, to my favorite processor. I’d suggest you find you a “favorite” as well.
