Tate eager to return to court with healed leg, new title

“I’ll continue to do everything I’ve always done,” he said. “I can’t tell you anything’s going to change. Travis is still going to count on me like he always has.”

Tate is now the veteran of the assistant coaching staff, which includes Ford Stuen and a yet-to-be named replacement for Will Bailey, who took a job at South Carolina. A year earlier, Van Macon departed for St. John’s.

Tate will be entering his sixth season as a Division I assistant coach, including one at Mizzou. He was previously the head coach at Mineral Area College for 11 years.

He still has a goal to take over a program and said Ford has helped better prepare him for that possibility.

“I thank Travis every day for basically allowing me to shadow him as a head coach,” Tate said. “I want to shadow him and be in every situation he’s in. I want to put myself in those situations so I know how to respond.”

Tate missed some of those opportunities last season. He had surgery after slipping on stairs at his home and suffering an 85 percent tear of the quad.

He missed two road games and had to sit on the sideline at practices, watching others use blocking pads to pound on SLU’s inside players during drills. He was unable to recruit off campus.