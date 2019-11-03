Technology is often unpredictable.
On Halloween we experienced some problems with our website. Oddly, it was limited to the obituaries section.
By Friday afternoon, after talking to several tech people, our site was fixed. I'm still not sure why the problem occurred but thankfully someone knew the solution.
With technology, there's always something to learn. We apologize for the inconvenience that it caused our readers.
With technology, there are always changes, as well. We appreciate all of our readers for sticking with us while we learn new things.
On a lighter note, our Best Buck Contest is kicking off on Monday. If you are a hunter or your loved ones are hunters be sure to check out our contest information online on Monday.
The online competition begins Monday with entries being accepted until Nov. 26. Just go to www.dailyjournalonline.com and look for the contest tab or click on Best Buck Contest. Upload the photo of you and your buck harvested this year.
Then on Nov. 27, voting will begin and run through Dec. 13. The winner will be announced the week of Dec. 16. The photo with the most votes will win first place with the hunter taking home a new ATV.
This year, the first place winner will receive a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 450 valued at approximately $7,000 courtesy of Midwest Sports Center and a coupon for six certificates for a Meatsa or Supreme Pizza from Little Caesars.
The second place winner will receive a $500 gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford and a $500 gift package from Dunn’s Sporting Goods. The third place winner will receive a $500 gift card from Hood’s Discount Home Center of Farmington.
