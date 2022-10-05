 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennis Cats end season in district play

The Fredericktown High School tennis team ended its season, Monday losing to Sikeston in district tournament action.

In individual district competition, Oct. 1, the Cats' Sydney Bell took third place in singles.

The Cats took fourth place in the MAAA Tournament, Sept. 28. Clara Basden won the No. 4 singles title. Nina Lewis was second in No. 6 singles. Bell was third in No. 1 singles, and Grace Lewis was third in No. 2 singles. Grace Lewis and Basden took third place in No. 2 doubles.

Fredericktown lost 6-3 Sept. 27, at Arcadia Valley in the final regular season match. Grace Lewis, Emiley Geen and Haley Tucker won in singles. 

