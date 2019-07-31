The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake is proud to announce the 28th Annual Old Greenville Days Event will be Sept. 21-22, in the Greenville Day Use Recreation Area.

This event consists of arts and crafts (handmade or generated), live music (gospel, bluegrass, and country), a living history demonstration by Crowley’s Ridge Black Powder Club, old time children’s games and much more. Special Use Permit Applications for crafter are still being accepted through Aug. 15.

A significant milestone associated with this year’s event is the celebration of the town of Greenville, Missouri’s bicentennial. Plans are underway to recognize this historic landmark at this year’s event. This year will be special also because the Greenville Campground is fully operational after being closed for the past two years.

If you are interested in participating in this free event, please contact Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson at 573-222-8562 or email Andrew.Jefferson@usace.army.mil, or come by the Wappapello Management Office at 10992 Highway T, Wappapello, Missouri 63966.

