After 20 years in business...the beat goes on.
Music Makers has been selling instruments and teaching budding musicians for two decades at the same location — at the corner of Washington and Columbia streets in Farmington's courthouse district.
Noting that his business celebrated its "crystal anniversary" in August, owner Rick Wisdom went on to explain why he decided the time was right to open a music store in the downtown area at the start of the new millennium.
“I always felt like the first one into Farmington would get the lion’s share,” he said. “The guy that bought this building, I went to school with, and he came to see me and I talked to him about leasing part of the store. We’re pretty happy with our location, I think we have the best location in downtown Farmington.
"The second year I started the academy, so I used my office and two rooms for lessons. Within a year we grew out of that, we leased the rest of this part. We opened up more studios — we have 15 total. It’s been a great run.”
According to Wisdom, like many other Farmington businesses, Music Makers draws customers from a wide area.
“We get people from Ellington, Lesterville, down that way," he said. "We get people from Fredericktown, Knob Lick, Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, as far north as Bonne Terre. We’re regionalized, we draw regionally because of the hospital and banks. Having the county seat helps us, I think.”
The store sells a full product line of instruments and accessories. The store either carrys it or they can order it.
“We do acoustic guitars, that’s one of our main things,” he said. “We have a real nice selection, reasonably priced. The solid spruce top, as it ages it gets better. It plays better and has better sound, where a laminate top, you’re getting a more reasonably priced guitar. If you get people that are starting out, that’s fine, but usually in a year or two, they’ll come back and step it up a notch.”
The store is a direct dealer for and sells quite a few Hohner Harmonicas.
“We get good prices and pass that on to our customers. We sell a ton of harps and harmonicas,” Wisdom said.
In addition to acoustic guitars, the store also sells electric guitars and the amps used with them.
“The number one selling amp is Marshall, and we are a Marshall dealer,” he said. “The number one selling base amp, we have that too. We sell a lot of base amps.”
Among the wide range of instruments sold at the store, Wisdom pointed out a one-of-a-kind instrument he has for sale — a banjo dulcimer.
“A buddy of mine passed away, Tom Arri, he was one of my instructors,” he said. “He had been here for about eight years. He made this. He was a banjo guy.” Wisdom strummed the dulcimer. “Is this cool or what?” Wisdom pointed to another instrument. “See that U.S. Flag Ukulele? That was one of the things he had.”
Wisdom explained that Music Makers doesn't lease band instruments to students through the schools, but does to individuals.
“We lease them with VIR — it’s a great band instrument company," he said. "We’re kind of the middleman, but we lease a lot of horns out every year.”
Wisdom mentioned a section of the store where the merchandise for sale isn't music-related.
“A couple of years ago, my wife asked me, ‘Do you think I could do something in the back in that corner?’” he said. “This is a dead space. This is the space where we gather on Saturdays and play music. This is an area in the evenings when people come and sit while they are waiting on their lessons.
"I got her some racks and a glass case, and the next thing you know, she’s doing pretty good. She’s made a believer out of me. It’s a lot of women’s stuff, bows and knickknacks. She’s got jewelry and novelties. The prices are very reasonable.”
Every Saturday morning, Music Makers has a jam session at 10 a.m. where local musicians play whatever they desire and spectators can gather and enjoy the performances. This aspect of the business is slow right now due to virus issues. “I’ve had as many as 60 people just watching the musicians,” Wisdom said.
Store Manager Jimmy Palmer spoke about the instrument repair business Music Makers has at the rear of the store.
“We take care of almost anything on any string or band instrument,” he said. “The only thing we don’t currently do is fretwork. That’s something in the future we are working on. Any kind of string change, electronic swap out, any kind of maintenance, crack repairs on acoustics, bridge reglues.”
According to Palmer, regional weather can sometimes create unique challenges for the maintenance of some instruments.
“A lot of the time, especially in Missouri, the humidity flops back and forth from seasons so much, a lot of times the bridge will pull off an acoustic guitar,” he said. “It’s something you can fix usually, depending on how bad it is. We might have to go in and do some repair on the top for we reglue it. We do a lot of bridge reglue. I get most of them as the seasons change.
“We do a lot of neck adjustments too. Usually a big season change is when that happens. The humidity will change, the temperature will change, the neck will move; it’s wood and metal. Some guitars don’t really need it, a lot of guitars do. About twice a year you’ll need to get your neck adjusted. You can bring it in, do a neck adjustment, restring and check everything before it goes back out to make sure it’s in perfect playing condition.”
A big part of the store's business revolves around the Music Maker Academy. It currently provides musical training to around 150 students who are learning how to play their instrument or improving on the musical skills they already possess.
Instructor Jake Cantrell, who minored in music and majored in mathematics while in college, has been teaching at the academy for 20 years. Currently teaching guitar and music theory to the students, Cantrell said that most of the academy's teachers average anywhere from 15-40 students, most of whom are receiving 30-minutes of instruction, once a week.
“We also teach band classes — pretty well anything,” he said. “We help a lot of students get ready for church bands, school bands, family organized bands, old school high school garage rock bands — just anything we can to help students with whatever their musical interests are.
“Most students are going to use music theory to compose music, arrange music, original works of art; learn how to do improvisation.”
Cantrell stressed that just about anyone can take musical instruction at the academy.
“We have people show up with zero musical background, education and experience,” he said. “Sometimes that’s the best thing, so they don’t have any bad habits. You don’t have to clean up somebody else’s mess. You already know the right answer from day one. We have some experienced musicians come in here to refine their craft, to expand in some new musical idea.”
The academy builds the curriculum around each student. Cantrell pointed out that a lot of the old guitar methods feel outdated.
“A lot of books treat people like cookies,” he said. “Everyone is the same, everyone learns at the same speed and we’re all going to obtain the same goals. It’s just not true. A lot of people find out they accomplish that goal in just a couple of short months. It depends on what their goals are.
"Music is pointless to be a robot and just get the answers right. You have to like what you are doing and say something with it or there’s no point. Just tell me what you like about music. As it turns out, those goals are very easy to accomplish.”
Cantrell observed that several professional musicians have attended the academy who afterwards continued improving their skills.
“We have a couple of students that are dedicated to the craft,” he said. “I came across a student from Ironton named Michael Jones. He was accepted at the Berklee College of Music, which is possibly the most prestigious accredited college of music in the country. A couple of my students are teaching guitar at a professional level out there.”
Each instructor has their own background and experience in music, allowing them to bring something unique to what the academy provides its students.
“The backgrounds are pretty varied instructor-wise,” Cantrell said. “Our violin and fiddle teacher, she’s been a part of the Suzuki Master Class for years. Margaret Patton is a multi-decade veteran of piano pedagogy. One of our guitar players played in the Army Band.
"Our drum instructor has a bachelor’s specifically in percussion performance. Everything instrumental is taught here at the academy — everything from woodwinds to brass to the string family. Literally every age. We’ve taught students as young as 6 to 94.”
Margaret Patton has taught piano at the store four around five years.
“My youngest students are about seven and my oldest are through adults," she said "I have some students who have been with me about four years. Gender, age, makes no difference.”
Patton explained the philosophy behind her lifelong passion for music and teaching.
“I think one of the main purposes of teaching any instrument is for one’s own enjoyment,” she said. “My goal is to help people to enjoy music. Learning music is a lot like learning a foreign language. Most people can learn to play a little bit. I’ve been teaching piano for 50 years this fall. I’ve had some students that didn’t have a great deal of raw talent, but had a lot of determination. That goes a long way.
"I’ve had some students with raw talent, but wouldn’t practice and put in effort, and they don’t amount to much. Then there are people that have a natural gift for music, but will never learn to read music. They can play almost everything they’ve ever heard and make up music of their own, but they can’t learn to read music. It depends on how badly you want to learn. Learning music on any level to any extent develops a portion of your brain that does not get developed by any other means. And it’s just good for a person, no matter what your age.”
Brady Robinson teaches guitar, drums, base, ukulele, music theory and group classes. He has been with Music Makers for five years.
“I teach six days a week — Monday through Friday all day, and then here on Saturdays in the morning,” he said. “I started teaching here when I was in college for music. Once I started teaching here, I fell in love with teaching. I’m currently taking classes for special education. I have worked with a lot of disabled and special needs students. It’s one of my favorite things to work on.
"We get students with different disabilities every so often. I try to get a hold of that, because it’s what I love to do. For attention deficit disorder, it takes more time, I have to enforce a lesson more times. I may have to teach the same thing two weeks in a row. If I have a student that has mild autism or something like that, they will do pretty good as long as I keep the lesson structured for that.”
Music Makers will modify instruments to be used by students with disabilities.
“If it’s guitar, I can usually do it in-house," Robinson said. "If it’s something like drums, usually it’s explain to them what they need to do this week, try this.”
For Robinson, it comes down to how much a person plays and not how long you’ve played.
“I’m a big advocate of the 10,000-hour theory,” he said. “The idea is if you spend 10,000 hours on something, you will master what that is. The way you learn how to swim is you have to get into the water first. If you want to learn an instrument, the first thing is you have to give it a try. The only thing stopping you from doing it is yourself.”
Summing up the past two decades since Music Makers first opened its doors, Wisdom asked, “Twenty years has slid by, hasn’t it? Do you remember what you did 20 years ago?”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!