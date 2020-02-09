The Daily Journal's fourth annual Best of the Parkland contest kicks off Monday.

Nominations begin on Monday and continue through Feb. 29. Nominations for each category can be made by visiting https://dailyjournalonline.com/contests/ after Monday.

Anyone can nominate a business they feel deserves recognition and then readers will vote for the winner in March. A business only has to be nominated once for it to be placed on the ballot in that category.

Voting will take place March 17-29 by accessing the same web site. You can vote once per day per category so return daily to make sure your favorites are named Best of the Parkland for 2020. Nominations will appear in print in the March 17 edition of the Daily Journal, in the Democrat News on March 18 and the Farmington Press on March 19.

Winners will be revealed in the April 25 edition of the Daily Journal and the April 29 edition of the Democrat News.

My favorite categories are, of course, the food categories. There's Best Bakery, Barbecue, Winery, Coffee, Diner ...

Vote for your faves!

