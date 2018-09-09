In early October of 1945 then President Harry S. Truman received a desk plaque as a gift from a friend from Missouri. The small placard read "The Buck Stops Here," a phrase which would go on to symbolize Truman’s time in the nation’s highest office.
The phrase “The Buck Stops Here” stems from the alternative to the old saying of “passing the buck”, or pushing the responsibility off onto another person. It’s said the term “pass the buck” was derived from frontier saloons where a knife with a buck antler handle was often used as a marker of who was to deal next. If a poker player didn’t want to deal he could pass the move, or pass the “buck”, on to the next player.
Not that anything about the card game story or President Truman’s desk ornaments has anything to do with deer hunting, except that the phrase came to mind when I started thinking about deer season ... and I think the “buck stops here” plaque story is an interesting bit of our history.
Now to the real topic I wanted to discuss. Deer season for bow hunters is already getting into full swing. Firearms deer hunters have only a couple months until they get their chance.
Recently I was driving down the road on a cool, drizzly day and there was a misty fog settled in the hollers. I rolled the window down on the truck and sniffed the air, and it smelled exactly like deer season.
I immediately called one of my hunting buddies to see if he was planning to join us at deer camp this year. The conversation quickly turned to what deer sign I had seen in recent weeks, what we might fix for meals at deer camp, and how much we’d each be able to hunt after opening weekend.
If you deer hunt, or know someone who does, you’ve likely already be part of similar conversations in recent weeks.
For many years deer season for my family was about multiple generations gathering for one weekend a year to hunt and live together on one piece of property. In recent years careers and kids' and grandkids' activities have meant fewer family members make it consistently, but still those of us who do have a great time. Most years we also kill a few deer.
Of course, who kills the biggest deer, and who kills the first deer opening morning are also bragging points for that weekend and several years to follow. Then, all too soon, the weekend comes to a close and we head back home and spend the next few days processing venison and getting it packed away in the freezer for some fine meals over the next several months.
Regardless of whether a group deer camp is part of your annual hunt, or perhaps you hunt solo and hike in and camp in solitude in a tent, or maybe you wake up each morning in your own bed and drive to your hunting spot, or simply walk out the back door and straight to your stand, the common denominator is that it you deer hunt you'll likely agree that this is your favorite time of the year.
We hope the stories, pictures, tips and tricks shared in this fall hunting guide are helpful, inspiring and entertaining. Our staff has sure enjoyed putting this guide together for you, and we hope it informs and inspires you.
Happy hunting! - Doug Smith, managing editor
