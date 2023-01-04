The director’s rural infrastructure news

Happy New Year.

Hopefully everyone made it through the “bomb cyclone” without any frozen water pipes and with furnaces and wood stoves still running. We all have been cleaning up lots of wrapping paper, many of us listening to our children play with all their new toys (including a goose call…) and trying get rid of or at least stay out of the leftover holiday candy.

The New Year is a time for us all to do a quick reflection of last year and then look forward and plan for a new and prosperous year. USDA Rural Development is no different and we are ready to take a tried-and-true program into the New Year with more funds available than usual to help agri-business and producers.

Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) is a program that provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. Agricultural producers may also apply for new energy efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing.

The eligible borrowers for REAP are rural small businesses & Agricultural producers. If you are interested in REAP the eligible areas are, businesses located in rural areas with populations of 50,000 residents or less and agricultural producers rural or non-rural areas. If you are wondering about this program for your business, you can check eligible business addresses here.

Funds may be used for renewable energy systems, such as biomass, geothermal for electric generation or direct use, hydropower below 30 megawatts, hydrogen, small and large wind generation, small and large solar generation, and ocean (tidal, current, thermal) generation.

Funds may also be used for the purchase, installation and construction of energy efficiency improvements, like high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC), insulation, lighting, cooling or refrigeration units, doors and windows, electric, solar or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivots, switching from a diesel to electric irrigation motor, and replacement of energy-inefficient equipment.

Agricultural producers may also use guaranteed loan funds to install energy efficient equipment and systems for agricultural production or processing.

In August, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed to reduce energy costs for families and create thousands of good jobs for people across rural America. Section 22002 includes up to $2.025 billion for the RBCS Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), with $303 million set aside for underutilized technologies and technical assistance. Funds are anticipated to support renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects for more than 41,500 farms and small businesses.

For more information here in Missouri check out the Rural Energy for America Program, or contact the USDA Rural Development office near you.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal, and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

Always feel free to reach out to us at Rural Development by visiting our website www.rd.usda.gov/mo, emailing us at RDMissouri@usda.gov, or calling us at 573-876-0976 to get more information on any of USDA Rural Development’s programs.

USDA Rural Development has 25 offices across the state to serve the 2.2 million residents living in rural Missouri. Office locations include a state office in Columbia, along with local offices in Butler, Charleston, Chillicothe, Clinton, Dexter, Eldon, Farmington, Higginsville, Houston, Kennett, Kirksville, Maryville, Mexico, Moberly, Neosho, New London, Poplar Bluff, Richmond, Rolla, Sedalia, Springfield, St. Joseph, Troy, and West Plains.