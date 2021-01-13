The end of an era

Hoogland noted that the company had outlasted its largest competitors.

"Surviving 10 years longer than the big three, Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video, we were among the few that started with Beta, moved on to VHS and remained a part of the DVD and Blu-ray era.

Hoogland offered his appreciation for the store's employees, as well as its many loyal customers.

"I am extremely thankful to our employees and customers that were instrumental in Family Video's success. Without you, we would not have been the last man standing in our industry.

"My proudest moments are those where our employees, at one point 10,000 of you, and customers came together to support the community through grassroots events, report card successes, holiday meal donations and the support of lymphoma research and education. Your achievements are far reaching and impactful."

While Hoogland admitted his disappointment in having to close down the Family Video chain, he ended his public letter with a promise.

"We will remain tied to our communities through our Legacy Commercial Property division, owning and managing buildings in the community," he said.

According to Family Video's website, the last day for movie rentals was Jan. 6. Stores will remain open from noon- 8 p.m. seven days a week until all items — such as DVDs, Blu-rays, popcorn, The Sour Patch Guy, Gumball Machine and shelving are sold. The website, www.familyvideo.com will continue to sell movies, CBD products, T-shirts, memorabilia to customers even after its brick and mortar stores are closed.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.

