Just a month after the Family Video in Park Hills closed its doors, it was announced Jan. 5 that the Farmington location — as well as all the chain's other locations — were also shutting down for good.
In November, Family Video closed its stores in Park Hills, Poplar Bluff and Independence, leaving only 19 locations remaining in Missouri, and portended tough times ahead for the company as it fought to survive.
Citing ongoing changes in the movie industry and the ways in which viewers receive their entertainment, Keith Hoogland of Highland Ventures LTD, the video store chain's parent company, regretfully acknowledged that all of its locations were closing.
"Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations," Hoogland said in a statement regarding the impending closure. "The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era.
According to Hoogland, Family Video opened for business 42 years ago, beginning with "a handful" of 500-square-foot video rental locations, and eventually growing to 800 stores — some of which had as much as 7,000 square-feet of video rental and retail space.
It was reportedly the largest privately-owned video retailer and at the time of its closing still had more than 575 locations. It was one of the largest video retailers in the U.S. with locations in 21 states.
Hoogland noted that the company had outlasted its largest competitors.
"Surviving 10 years longer than the big three, Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video, we were among the few that started with Beta, moved on to VHS and remained a part of the DVD and Blu-ray era.
Hoogland offered his appreciation for the store's employees, as well as its many loyal customers.
"I am extremely thankful to our employees and customers that were instrumental in Family Video's success. Without you, we would not have been the last man standing in our industry.
"My proudest moments are those where our employees, at one point 10,000 of you, and customers came together to support the community through grassroots events, report card successes, holiday meal donations and the support of lymphoma research and education. Your achievements are far reaching and impactful."
While Hoogland admitted his disappointment in having to close down the Family Video chain, he ended his public letter with a promise.
"We will remain tied to our communities through our Legacy Commercial Property division, owning and managing buildings in the community," he said.
According to Family Video's website, the last day for movie rentals was Jan. 6. Stores will remain open from noon- 8 p.m. seven days a week until all items — such as DVDs, Blu-rays, popcorn, The Sour Patch Guy, Gumball Machine and shelving are sold. The website, www.familyvideo.com will continue to sell movies, CBD products, T-shirts, memorabilia to customers even after its brick and mortar stores are closed.
