The impatient Biden administration needs a dose of epistemic humility

Domestically, the Biden administration speaks breezily about "transforming" the financial and energy components of the nation's almost $23 trillion economy, oblivious about possible unintended consequences. In foreign policy, a chastened administration needs to tailor its objectives to fit its ability to know what it does not know.

In 1950, Secretary of State Dean Acheson called the United States "the locomotive at the head of mankind." Europe was recuperating, Asia's economic development had barely begun and U.S. prestige had soared because of its prodigies of war production. Forty years later, as the Berlin Wall was being chipped into souvenirs and the Soviet Union was a year from extinction, former U.N. ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick published an article whose title expressed her expectation and the nation's yearning in 1990: During the Cold War, foreign policy had acquired "an unnatural importance," but now the United States could again be "A Normal Country in a Normal Time."

The U.S. holiday from history lasted 11 years. It ended with the thunderclap of 9/11, which shattered long-standing assumptions about technology and civilization advancing in tandem.