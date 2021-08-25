The return of school and risk

This fall is unique in that many colleges and universities are reopening. After over a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is looking like we’ll see a return to normalcy, at least in some ways. The virus sent many things in America to a halt, and one of those has been our higher educational systems. While many schools converted rapidly to online classes, this wasn’t exactly a smooth transition. And now, we’re about to see another one.

Students will be returning to campus for the first time in over a year. And many of them will be different. We’ve all experienced stress over the last year or more. This has come in many forms, including financial, health, and social. But not everyone has responded the same to these stressors.

Sadly, many people have turned to substances to cope with life and its circumstances. When the pandemic began, the subject of addiction fell to the wayside. Many treatment centers shut down and people with substance use disorders had few resources. While this was covered by the media, it was completely overshadowed by the pandemic. Experts sounded the alarm for increasing mental health crises and addiction rates, but nothing changed.