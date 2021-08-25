The return of school and risk

This fall is unique in that many colleges and universities are reopening. After over a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is looking like we’ll see a return to normalcy, at least in some ways. The virus sent many things in America to a halt, and one of those has been our higher educational systems. While many schools converted rapidly to online classes, this wasn’t exactly a smooth transition. And now, we’re about to see another one.
Students will be returning to campus for the first time in over a year. And many of them will be different. We’ve all experienced stress over the last year or more. This has come in many forms, including financial, health, and social. But not everyone has responded the same to these stressors.
Sadly, many people have turned to substances to cope with life and its circumstances. When the pandemic began, the subject of addiction fell to the wayside. Many treatment centers shut down and people with substance use disorders had few resources. While this was covered by the media, it was completely overshadowed by the pandemic. Experts sounded the alarm for increasing mental health crises and addiction rates, but nothing changed.
Now that enough time has elapsed to tally up the numbers, our oversight has been exposed. The year 2020 brought the highest drug overdose rates ever recorded in America. Substance use is at an all-time high in this country. To make matters worse, the Delta variant of COVID threatens to put us back into that state of stress and hardship we just emerged from.
With school starting back up this fall, keep in mind that all returning college students will be virtual freshmen, having not attended school in over a year. Lacking the example of responsible upper-level students, many schools fear this year will be a sort of free-for-all, heavy with partying and drug use. Some have even geared up their health centers to expect high drug use rates.
If you are a concerned parent or guardian, there are some ways to tell if a loved one is becoming addicted to drugs. Signs like having less time to talk or avoiding communication can point toward the isolation that often comes with drug abuse. Another sign is they need cash more frequently, and they may have ambiguous explanations that seems. Finally, academic performance almost always suffers when addiction occurs. Look for one or more of these signs, and don’t be afraid to ask them.
This doesn’t have to be another year full of tragedy. Let’s all lookout for those who may be susceptible to drug addiction. Right now, it's our college students.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a regular contributor to the healthcare website Addicted.org and a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.