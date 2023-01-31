The rough times may only be beginning for underachieving Blues

As the St. Louis Blues prepared to play Winnipeg and close things out before the break, Brayden Schenn attempted to put things in perspective.

“It’s been tough around here,” Schenn said after the day’s morning skate. “Obviously, there’s a lot of noise with all the stuff going on. Sometimes you have to come to the rink, focus on yourself and focus on winning hockey games and that’s really all you can control.”

Schenn’s right. But just wait till after the 10-day break for the All-Star Game/bye week. That noise will only intensify.

At the moment, this team is on track to not only miss the playoffs but finish the season below .500. Those things just don’t happen to the Blues. At least not very often.

In the previous 54 seasons of Blues hockey, they have missed the playoffs only nine times and just once since 2010-11. And that 2017-18 team missed the postseason by just one point. An overtime loss in the regular-season finale that year at Colorado would’ve gotten the Blues into the playoffs.

This year, they face the grim prospect of weeks of meaningless hockey down the stretch — at least the way this is trending. They’re already eight points out of the final wild-card position in the Western Conference and nine points out of third place in the Central Division with just 31 games remaining once they return from the break.

With a current five-game losing streak — their second-longest of the season — they are falling like a rock in the standings. Only seven teams are below them. At this rate, they may have a better chance at Connor Bedard in the NHL draft lottery than a spot in Lord Stanley’s tournament.

With a record of 23-25-3, the Blues could be in danger of experiencing their first losing season since the 2007-08 squad finished 33-36-13. Most Blues fans have forgotten what it’s like to follow a losing team. Some of the younger fans have yet to experience one. Yet here we are.

“This is a very good team, I still believe that,” center Noel Acciari said. “But bounces here and there, ups and downs. We just haven’t rolled a high yet. We’ve kinda been just riding the low.

“Maybe over this break we can refresh and have a different mindset coming (back). Kinda leave it all out there for the last whatever games we have left. And see what happens.”

The Blues did roll one high — that seven-game winning streak in November — which came on the heels of a franchise-record eight-game losing streak. After those seven straight victories, it seemed like all was well, that it would be business as usual for this proud franchise the rest of the way.

But no. The Blues went 2-7-1 immediately following the seven-game winning streak and have been chasing the standings ever since.

The basic numbers through 51 games are ugly: 22nd in goals per game (3.00), 26th in goals allowed per game (3.61); 13th on the power play (22.9 percent); 22nd on the penalty kill (76.2 percent).

Last year at the break, the Blues were a top-10 team across the board: sixth in goals per game (3.43); ninth in goals allowed per game (2.70); second on the power play (28.5 percent); fifth on the penalty kill (84.3 percent).

From their season-ending roster of 2021-22, the Blues lost David Perron, goalie Ville Husso and some role players. From their season-ending coaching staff, they lost Jim Montgomery. Those losses alone couldn’t have led to such a precipitous falloff.

It’s a strange predicament considering most of the roster has known nothing but success over their pro and amateur careers.

“We have a good group of guys in here that know how to win and have won Stanley Cups,” Colton Parayko said. “I don’t know, maybe it’s all not coming together right now.

“But hopefully we can have a good break here and come back rejuvenated and put some wins together, head down the stretch and give ourselves a chance to get in.”

The Blues have had more than their share of injuries this season, and without Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Ryan O’Reilly lately, their lack of depth — long a team strength — has been exposed. In the two games since Thomas went down with a lower-body injury, their bottom six has featured two journeymen and four players with an average of just 50 games apiece of NHL experience.

Even so, it’s been the dropoff in play by so many veterans that has puzzled not only the fans but the front office as well.

How many Blues are enjoying good seasons? Jordan Kyrou. Robert Thomas. Pavel Buchnevich. Calle Rosen has been a pleasant surprise. Youngsters Jake Neighbours, Nikita Alexandrov and Tyler Tucker have flashed promised at times in less than full-time roles.

That’s about it.

Beyond all that, the trade deadline is a month away. With pressing salary cap issues for next season’s payroll and an underachieving roster overall, changes are looming.

O’Reilly, Acciari, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Niko Mikkola all are unrestricted free agents after this season. At least three of the five figure to be gone — either at the March 3 trade deadline or by the start of next season.

“I’m not thinking about it right now,” Barbashev said. “We’re in this spot. We’ve been losing, so I don’t want to put that in my head.”

But how do you keep it out of your head? It is after all a lot of noise.