This time around, Noel Acciari won't get tripped up by Blues

Noel Acciari already had done a couple of offseason interviews in St. Louis after signing a one-year, $1.25 million free-agent contract with the Blues on July 13.

So by the time the first week of training camp rolled around, the veteran forward made it clear he had grown weary of the subject.

Namely, this question: “So was it a trip or not by Tyler Bozak?”

“This will probably be the last time I want to answer this,” Acciari said. “But I do think he did. Honestly when I hit my head, I don’t remember coming to until later on the bench.”

In Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, Bozak came in behind Boston’s Acciari in the St. Louis offensive zone. He reached with his stick for the puck behind Acciari, his stick got caught in Acciari’s skate. And down went Acciari.

There was no tripping call by officials, and while Acciari still was lying on the ice, David Perron scored to give the Blues a 2-0 lead in a game they eventually won 2-1. The victory gave them a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven series. (And we all know who went on to win the Cup.)

The Post-Dispatch headline summing up that game, glibly proclaimed: “What a trip! Blues on brink of winning franchise’s first Stanley Cup.”

Boston fans were livid at TD Garden, as were Bruins coaches and players.

“That’s a penalty every time,” Bruins defenseman Torey Krug said after the game. “There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

Krug, of course, now is with the Blues. As is Acciari. Small world.

Acciari said he’s never talked to Bozak about the play from three years ago. And there’s no chance this year, because Bozak no longer is with the Blues.

“It’s over with,” Acciari said. “You can’t go back.”

No, you can’t go back in time. But Acciari would like to go back to the Cup Final — and win it this time — with his new Blues teammates. None of them have teased Acciari about the “non-call” now that he’s one of them.

“No, they’ve been really good and professional,” Acciari said. “Just being here the past (few) weeks I felt like I’ve known ’em for a while because they’ve been so good and inviting and welcoming.”

Before camp started Acciari said he golfed with a couple of his new teammates.

“And (Ryan) O’Reilly’s invited a bunch of the guys over to the house for a cookout, swim with the kids,” he added. “It’s been great getting to know them — the wives and the kids. It’s been awesome.”

Former Boston teammate Krug has driven him around town, “just making sure I feel comfortable.”

The Blues are very comfortable with Acciari’s style of play, and comfortable that he can bring it to their fourth line this season.

“They wanted me to play my game, which is just kinda north-south hockey, and just play heavy,” Acciari said. “Just kinda do what I do.”

He plays the style of game that fans dislike when he’s on the opposing squad but embrace when he’s on their team.

“I finish every check,” Acciari said. “Block shots. Be hard to play against. And that’s what I kind of focus on.”

That is exactly what coach Craig Berube is looking for as he tries to revive a fourth line that has lacked that identity the past couple of seasons.

“I think it’s nice to have an identity down there, with those guys — the bottom six players — of what we need from them on a given night to be successful,” Berube said. “Those guys, they drive the culture. Hard fore-checking, physical play, penalty killing and checking and things like that. So they’re important guys to have.”

Additionally, Acciari has been known to score a goal every now and then. In 307 career regular-season games over seven seasons with Boston and Florida, the 30-year-old has 45 goals. He scored a career-high 20 goals in 2019-20, his first of three seasons with the Panthers.

“Obviously, I want to score whenever I can,” Acciari said. “When it’s there, I’m gonna put it home. Every night I want to be effective in one spot, whether it’s on the scoreboard or in our D (defensive) zone. Whether it’s blocking shots, finishing hits. I just want to make sure that I do something every night for (the team).”

He was limited to only 20 games last season with Florida after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the preseason. With his contract up after the season, Acciari said he and the Panthers had “little talks” about a possible return, but in the end made a mutual decision to part ways. That led him to St. Louis.

“He was not only a good teammate of mine for a while, but a great friend,” Krug said. “I was excited when he made the decision to come over here. Blues fans are gonna love him; our coaching staff’s gonna love him; and our teammates will love him, too.”

After winning an NCAA title at Providence, playing on a Cup finalist with Boston and on highly-successful teams in Florida, being with a contending team such as the Blues is important for Acciari.

“I think they gave Colorado their best (playoff) series last year,” he said. “And I know by the look in their eyes when they were coming in (to camp), they’re not done. They want to get back there and get past Colorado. And I want to help them do that.”