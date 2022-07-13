Thomas cashes in, Leddy also returning

Before the 2022 free agency period had even begun, the St. Louis Blues got a head start on 2023.

Center Robert Thomas, fresh off a career year, has signed a record-setting eight-year, $65 million contract - the team announced Wednesday. It's the richest contract in Blues history.

"We look at him as the centerpiece of our organization moving forward," general manager Doug Armstrong said. "You look at his point total as a 22-year-old, I think it might have been the most points by any 22-or-under player in the league last year."

Next, they got started on this year's free agency class, re-signing defenseman Nick Leddy to a four-year, deal worth $16 million. The Leddy move retains a much-needed top-four defenseman and leaves the Blues with just over $5 million left on this year's salary cap barring any other moves.

"I think solidifying our top four defense is important for us," Armstrong said. "I was very comfortable with the seven D that we had last year before we got Nick, and we became a little bit better balanced team with Nick and we're happy we have him back, too."

Thomas' new contract does not affect the cap until the 2023-24 season. Thomas, still only 23, had 77 points (in 72 regular-season games) on 20 goals and 57 assists. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season and expires in 2031 or just before Thomas’ 32nd-birthday.

Thomas would have been a restricted free agent after this coming season. Having his contract taken care of takes one thing off what will be a very full plate prior to the 2023-24 season. That’s when Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev are scheduled for unrestricted free agency, and when Jordan Kyrou is scheduled for restricted free agency.

The Blues went 15-4-1 last season after acquiring Leddy at the trade deadline. His puck-moving ability and overall savvy play helped steady the Blues' defense.

At age 31, Leddy will will be 35 when his new contract expires after the 2025-26 season. He made $5.5 million a year on his prior contract, so he took a pay cut - which was expected - on his new deal.

Besides Leddy, the Blues now have Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Calle Rosen and Marco Scandella under contract on the blueline for the coming season.

In addition, D-men Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich have been given qualifying offers as restricted free agents.

After Armstrong met with the media shortly before noon on Wednesday, the Blues announced they had signed veteran goalie Thomas Greiss to a one-year, $1.25 million contract to back up Jordan Binnington. Charlie Lindgren, who showed well in emergency duty with the Blues and had a strong season at Springfield, signed a three-year deal there.

The Blues also signed forward Noel Acciari, who had been with Florida the past three seasons but was with the Bruins during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. It's a one-year, $1.25 million deal for Acciari, who had three goals and five assists for Florida in 20 games this season.

Another ex-Blue, fourth line forward Dakota Joshua, signed a two-year deal with Vancouver. That, along with Alexei Toropchenko being out the first two months of the season after shoulder surgery, puts the Blues fourth line up in the air. One of the candidates for that job, restricted free agent Will Bitten to a two-year, two-way contract.