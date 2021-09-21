Thomas signs two-year deal with Blues

Thomas was coming off his entry-level deal, and is approaching his prime years, though injuries the past two seasons have slowed his progress. He still hasn’t become the top six center the team has envisioned him becoming.

After coming straight to the NHL from juniors in 2018-19, he had nine goals and 24 assists as the Blues won the Stanley Cup. At the start of the season, then-coach Mike Yeo wanted to limit Thomas’ ice time and bring him along slowly.

By the time the Blues hit the Stanley Cup Final with Boston, that had changed. But in Game 1 of the series, Thomas got famously leveled by now-teammate Torey Krug and left early. He missed Games 2 through 5 with a separate thumb injury. The Blues brought him back for Game 6 but he clearly wasn’t ready and he sat out Game 7.

Last season, it looked like he was starting to come into his own until he suffered a broken hand 12 games into the season and missed 19 games. Nine games after he returned, he was out again with an upper-body injury. In 33 games, he had just three goals and nine assists.

He has been mostly limited to third-line duties, though he has shown flashes of brilliance and is just 22, meaning his hockey future is very much ahead of him.

