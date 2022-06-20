 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Cats receive all-state soccer recognition

  • 0
soccer

Fredericktown High School girls soccer players, from left, Gabbie McFadden, Alivia Buxton, and Ava Penuel garner all-state recognition.

 Provided by Coach DJ McFadden

The Fredericktown girls soccer program reached new heights this season with a 17-4-1 overall record and first appearance in a district championship match.

Its top three offensive threats were each recognized among Class 2 all-state and all-region honorees last week by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Senior forward Alivia Buxton rewrote the school record book this spring with a level of production over 20 matches which ranks her among the top scorers in state history.

Buxton compiled 66 goals on just 113 shots on goal, and added 18 assists plus 201 steals while being named Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year.

Her single-season goal total sits seventh all-time for Missouri high school girls soccer. She netted 14 hat tricks, including a career-high eight goals against Living Word Christian on April 30.

Buxton notched her third all-state selection with a potential fourth eliminated by the COVID-19 pandemic and sophomore season cancellation.

People are also reading…

Sophomore teammate Ava Penuel provided an important weapon with opposing defenses focused on containing Buxton, and landed an all-state Second Team spot.

Penuel amassed 21 goals with 16 assists, and scored three times against McCluer South-Berkeley to begin an eight-match scoring streak.

Gabbie McFadden, also a sophomore midfielder, sparked quick transitions and scoring chances after totaling 141 defensive steals, second-most for the Lady Blackcats.

McFadden chipped in eight goals with 11 assists, and received all-state Honorable Mention.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

Police say gunfire rang out during a fight at a northern Virginia mall and three people were hurt while fleeing though no one was shot. Police in Fairfax County tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired Saturday, but there was no active shooter situation at the Washington-area mall. Police say a fight had broken out and one man fired a gun. Officers helped evacuate the mall and searched for any suspects. Police said the mall was subsequently closed for the day while an investigation continues, with plans for it to reopen Sunday.

Asher publishes first two books

Asher publishes first two books

Bob Asher knew from a young age that he loved books and movies that featured military pilots and astronauts. Growing up in and around St. Loui…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News