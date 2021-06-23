Three FSD schools receive character awards

Three schools in the Farmington School District have received awards for cultivating character in their students.

Jefferson, Washington-Franklin and Truman Learning Center are among 170 schools in the nation awarded Character.org's Promising Practices Certification.

Washington-Franklin School counselor Lindsey Smith implements the program in the Farmington School District.

“Character.org lays out 11 principles as a framework for cultivating character in schools,” she said. “Different programs and initiatives that we have throughout the Farmington School District as a whole, we try to place them in each of the 11 principles.

"Part of that, you can apply for a Promising Practice. It’s where you take one practice you are doing in your school. You feel like you’re doing really well, it follows one of the 11 principles, and you apply for an award.

“This year we each applied for three different things. We do some of the things the same. In Farmington Elementary Schools, we all have the same values. We use the acronym SHARE: Service, Honesty, Accountability, Respect and Empathy.