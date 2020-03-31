Three Missouri players enter NBA draft pool

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon will have some company in testing the NBA draft waters. Missouri guard Xavier Pinson and forward Mitchell Smith will also enter their names into the 2020 NBA draft pool, the team announced Tuesday. All three will retain their eligibility should they decide to return to Mizzou for the 2020-21 season. Tilmon and Smith just completed their junior seasons, while Pinson was a sophomore this past season.
“I’m very supportive of all three of them going through this to receive key information from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and greatly benefit from the process,” Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I know they each have goals to pursue professional basketball at the highest levels and this is a significant step in that journey. We’ll help them in any way we can.”
Tilmon, coming off an injury-shortened junior season, told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that he planned to put his name in the draft pool. Prospects who declare for the draft can attend workouts for NBA teams at the teams' expense. Tilmon planned to enter last year's NBA draft but his paperwork wasn't properly submitted by the NBA's deadline.
“I’ll test the waters, but I’m not putting two feet in,” Tilmon said March 6. “I’m not doing that. I’m going to continue to maintain my eligibility.”
“I’m going to at least try, to go see just for the experience,” he added. “But I’m not going to put two feet in and just say, ‘Forget school.’ I’m not going to do that.”
Tilmon, from East St. Louis, suffered a stress fracture in his left foot that sidelined him for nearly two months during conference play. He missed 14 of MU’s 31 games. While he played about five fewer minutes per game than his sophomore year his scoring average dropped from 10.1 points per game to 8.2. His rebounds fell, too, from 5.9 to 4.8, though he committed fewer fouls.
Pinson and Smith were two of MU’s most improved players during the team’s 15-16 season. Pinson became a fixture in the backcourt and averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 assists. Over MU’s final nine games of the season he was one of the Southeastern Conference’s most productive guards, averaging 18.9 points per game. Smith, a 6-10 occasional starter in his fourth year at MU, averaged career-bests 5.1 points and a team-high 4.9 rebounds.
Under NCAA rules, underclassmen who declare for the draft can attend private workouts with NBA teams and the NBA Draft Combine May 21-24 in Chicago. Of course, with the NBA indefinitely shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, any private workouts and the Combine will be subject to upcoming league decisions.
For the private workouts, draft prospects are limited to a 48-hour window per visit. NBA teams or the prospect’s NCAA-certified agent can pay expenses for those visits. An NCAA rule adopted in 2019 allows prospects to sign with an agent and return to college if they decide to withdraw from the draft by the NCAA’s June 3 deadline.
Prospects receive emailed feedback from the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee in the form of one of five grades: The player will be drafted in the lottery (picks Nos. 1-14), drafted in the first round but after the lottery, drafted in the first half of the second round, drafted in the second half of the second round or won’t be drafted.
Last year, 175 college underclassmen initially entered the draft pool with 84 electing to stay in the draft. Of those 84, 40 were chosen in the 60-player draft. Last year, Mizzou’s Jontay Porter stayed in the draft and was not selected. He signed with the Memphis Grizzlies shortly before the season was suspended.
