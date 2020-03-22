Three-point shooting woes defined Mizzou's third year under Martin

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It might seem like months have passed, but it was just two weeks ago when Missouri prepared for its final home basketball game of the season.

By then coach Cuonzo Martin was able to face the facts. There was no sense in hoping his team would become something it was not. The 3-point shots that increasingly have become important at the game’s highest level were missing at a historic rate for the Tigers. Mizzou wasn’t much better close to the rim. If only the Tigers could attempt every shot from the foul line with the clock frozen and defenders standing still.

But from near or far, Martin’s third Mizzou team couldn’t shoot. Ultimately, that was its undoing. When the season tipped off, Martin never imagined those struggles would define this team.

“We miss a lot of layups right around the rim,” he said on March 6. “That’s guards and bigs. And I would have thought we’d be a much better 3-point shooting team. I would have put that in the books with the guys (on the team) and their reputations. Does the new (3-point) line probably have something to do with it? Yes, but I would have thought those two things would have been better.”