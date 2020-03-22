Three-point shooting woes defined Mizzou's third year under Martin

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It might seem like months have passed, but it was just two weeks ago when Missouri prepared for its final home basketball game of the season.
By then coach Cuonzo Martin was able to face the facts. There was no sense in hoping his team would become something it was not. The 3-point shots that increasingly have become important at the game’s highest level were missing at a historic rate for the Tigers. Mizzou wasn’t much better close to the rim. If only the Tigers could attempt every shot from the foul line with the clock frozen and defenders standing still.
But from near or far, Martin’s third Mizzou team couldn’t shoot. Ultimately, that was its undoing. When the season tipped off, Martin never imagined those struggles would define this team.
“We miss a lot of layups right around the rim,” he said on March 6. “That’s guards and bigs. And I would have thought we’d be a much better 3-point shooting team. I would have put that in the books with the guys (on the team) and their reputations. Does the new (3-point) line probably have something to do with it? Yes, but I would have thought those two things would have been better.”
They weren’t, and when the coronavirus cut short the Southeastern Conference tournament before the Tigers played a game in Nashville, Tenn., their season ended with a 15-16 record. It was the program’s fifth losing campaign in the last six years. MU was 7-11 in the SEC, a two-game improvement from last year, and tied for 10th in the league.
It was not hard to diagnose this team’s biggest problems. The Tigers shot 29.7% from 3-point range, the worst percentage in team history since the college game added the 3-point arc in 1986. That’s down from 36.3% last year and 30.4% in 2016-17, the previous worst-shooting season in team history. Of the eight players who attempted at least 25 shots from behind the arc, only Mark Smith shot better than 30%. The junior guard shot 37.1%, down from 45% last year.
This season, the NCAA moved the 3-point line to the international distance at 22 feet, 1¾ inches, back from 20 feet, 9 inches. Poor shooting from 3-point range was common across the SEC. Ten of the league’s 14 teams’ shooting percentage slipped from last season, five by 4% or more. Auburn had the league’s biggest drop, 7.5%.
“I think a lot of is just confidence, just stepping up and knowing that the shot’s going to go in, whether it does or not,” guard Dru Smith said.
On the flip side of the 3-point struggles, the Tigers broke a team record for free throw percentage, shooting 78 percent from the line. That was 11th-best in all of Division I. They set the NCAA record for consecutive free throws made with 54, across two games — both losses.
Injuries forced Martin to improvise his lineup for the third straight year. This time, a back injury sidelined Mark Smith for seven SEC games and a foot stress fracture cost center Jeremiah Tilmon 14 games. At times the Tigers played better with a shorter bench as Dru Smith and sophomore guard Xavier Pinson played like an All-SEC backcourt. Mizzou won four of six games over an 18-day stretch in February, then smashed Alabama by 19 points in what turned out to be the season finale.
Along the way, the Tigers had impressive wins over Illinois and Florida that signaled Martin’s team might make a push back to the NCAA Tournament. But in some ways the Tigers never escaped the shadow of three straight losses in November — to Butler, Oklahoma and, the biggest blotch on Mizzou’s record, Charleston Southern. The latter finished 14-18 with a NET ranking of No. 316.
While Mizzou played better in February than in November or January, Martin didn’t excuse the issues that plagued the Tigers early.
“You always want to play in postseason tournaments, but you earn that over the course of a season, not a weekend,” he said before the Tigers headed to Nashville. “You can get lucky on a weekend in a four- or five-day tournament. But that’s why you play the season from start to finish. It didn’t turn out the way you wanted it to, but you had ample time up front to get it done.”
There were some positives in Martin’s third season. Dru Smith didn’t always fulfill some of the outsized expectations that surrounded his transfer from Evansville, but he was MU’s best candidate for All-SEC honors, leading the team in scoring (12.7 points per game), assists (3.9) and steals (SEC-leading 2.1), He also made 89.9% of his free throws, just off Brian Grawer’s single-season Mizzou record of 90.5%.
Like his teammates, Smith struggled to become a reliable 3-point threat — he shot 29.4% — even as Pinson took over the controls at point guard late in the season. But Martin was pleased with the newcomer, saying it was “very shocking” he didn’t earn any All-SEC accolades. He considered Smith one of the league’s two most complete perimeter players, along with Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley.
“If you’re evaluating the league from top to bottom the production of each individual guy, he’s a first-team guy, no question,” Martin said. “I just think it’s unfortunate for a guy that brings so much to the table when you look at the numbers and see the value he had across the board.”