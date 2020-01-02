This editorial originally appeared in the Dec. 27 1979 issue of The Farmington Press. — Editor
Enter the 1980s.
The passing of one decade and the opening of another provides a natural opportunity for us all to reconsider our attitudes and directions. The '80s will hold many a common challenge and many a shared joy. Farmingtonians in particular have good cause to throw open their arms in welcome to the new era.
We can all welcome warmly the Laotian refugee families due here about the turn of the decade. Certainly we all live well enough here to be able to share a little and put an end to whatever suffering has been theirs to endure. Even if it's only a smile and a handshake we can share.
Also welcome should be the proposed industrial park, which can be brought to fruition if we work at it in unity. The park's twin promises for the future of increased employment and new and vital blood are ours for the taking it we earn them.
The impressive new doormat which widened Karsch Blvd. extends to visitors and the imminent rezoning of the Karsch properties, can keep us in the running as a major center of retail sales and activity in southeast Missouri in the '80s.
The library for Farmington in the '80s is progressing at a rate than can be measured on a day-to-day basis and will provide a cultural hub if we all donate to and make use of its resources.
Hard times may come, even the most respected prophets sometimes hesitate to speculate. The ever-accelerating rate of change has seen to it that predicting is a highly risky business. But we've lived hard times before, many of us, and coming through have stood more firmly because of it.
Americans have drawn together to face the bad in the past. Whether the times turn hard or not, we sincerely hope that Farmingtonians will pull together in constructive effort in the coming decade.
