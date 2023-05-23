Marquand-Zion has had track and field for two years.

Tigers' senior Kaylee Stafford has participated in shot put and discus both years. She went to the Class 1 State Meet in 2022 and placed ninth in the shot put. This year she was the Class 1, District 1 champion in shot put.

Stafford qualified for the state meet in the discus this year. She competed May 20, in Jefferson City ad received a state medal by finishing seventh with a throw of 31.17 meters.

Stafford has signed with Mineral Area College and will be a part of the school's track and field team, while attending classes at MAC.

Marquand-Zion senior Aidan Homan has signed to play basketball with Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. The Missouri Valley Vikings are members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC).

Homan is the first athlete in Marquand-Zion history to sign to play basketball at a four-year college.

"The Marquand-Zion community is extremely proud of these two young athletes," Marquand-Zion High School Principal Sabrina Doublin said.