Time running out for Blues to solve their vexing problems

“He’s been out almost two years, it does take time to come back and feel real good about everything and mentally being on your toes and skating and attacking and I’m going to just keep talking and having conversations, keep pushing. That’s all he can do. And he’s got to keep pushing himself.”

It was a similar message for the others.

“I continue to think (Schwartz and Schenn) get some opportunities to score, they’re snake bit right now,” he said. “I talked to Schenn today about getting in there and getting your nose dirty around the net. Sometimes you’ve got to get one off your skate or a rebound, some second or third opportunities around the net. You got to get some greasy goals. This time of year, especially, it’s important that you’re getting into those hard areas and getting some greasy goals and that’s really all you can do. Maybe they’re working hard I get that, but we do need them to produce.”

Though the inability of those three to score has become a major liability, the second-period malaise is team-wide. So that was something worked on as well, though Berube and his staff have tried to do that before and been unsuccessful. In their past eight losses, the Blues have been outscored 15-1 in the second period. In the first and third periods, the Blues have been outscored by just a goal.