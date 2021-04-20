Time running out for Blues to solve their vexing problems

The St. Louis Blues have a lot of time until their next game, with four days off total until they play on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Blues are running out of time.
There are three weeks to go in the regular season for the Blues, with 13 games to play. Coach Craig Berube has a fix-it list that is both short and complicated, and which to this point has defied easy repair: solve the second-period mystery and extricate some of the team’s top offensive players from the black hole into which they have strayed.
Both are likely essential if the team is to have life beyond the regular season.
The Blues are in fifth place in the West Division, one spot out of the playoff window, as they started another weird work week on Monday. Thanks to their game Tuesday against Colorado being postponed because of the Avalanche’s COVID issues, it’s the second straight week in which they’ve had a game postponed.
Berube tried to address both confounding issues in practice on Monday, with a longer and more rigorous session than the team has seen in a while, in order to get the club in the mood for sustained aggression come Thursday. The scoring problems are another matter.
Berube did his part by rearranging some lines, breaking up Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz and dispersing them among other lines. The hope is that the team’s more effective lines will boost those three rather than those three dragging the other lines down.
Though the Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko line has been one that Berube has historically relied on, it has of late become an anchor — not a good kind of anchor, one that is instead pulling the Blues underwater. So Berube put Tyler Bozak between Schwartz and Tarasenko and put Schenn between Mike Hoffman and Jordan Kyrou.
“Basically, Schenn, Schwartz and Tarasenko,” Berube said, “they’ve been a good line for us for the last couple of years. But right now, they’re not getting any production, so I switched centermen out. Sometimes you make a little change like that, it can add a spark to both lines, hopefully.”
Berube also delivered some messages, as he related having talks with Tarasenko and Schenn about what they need to do to score and what’s missing from their games. Tarasenko, in 19 games since coming back from shoulder surgery, has three goals — which would work out to 12 in an 82-game season. His 0.53 goals per 60 minutes puts him 10th on the team, behind Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev. Schenn has gone 18 games without a goal. Schwartz, in his 14 games since coming back from an injury, has two goals, both in the same game.
“I talked to (Tarasenko) today about skating and attacking more and just working more,” Berube said. “Sometimes I think he probably feels like he’s waiting for something to happen and I think you’ve got to work for it. You got to get in there, he’s got to get inside the dots more and attack more and be around the net more and all those little things. I think that’ll help him and he’s just got to get his nose dirty a little bit. Does that make sense?
“He’s been out almost two years, it does take time to come back and feel real good about everything and mentally being on your toes and skating and attacking and I’m going to just keep talking and having conversations, keep pushing. That’s all he can do. And he’s got to keep pushing himself.”
It was a similar message for the others.
“I continue to think (Schwartz and Schenn) get some opportunities to score, they’re snake bit right now,” he said. “I talked to Schenn today about getting in there and getting your nose dirty around the net. Sometimes you’ve got to get one off your skate or a rebound, some second or third opportunities around the net. You got to get some greasy goals. This time of year, especially, it’s important that you’re getting into those hard areas and getting some greasy goals and that’s really all you can do. Maybe they’re working hard I get that, but we do need them to produce.”
Though the inability of those three to score has become a major liability, the second-period malaise is team-wide. So that was something worked on as well, though Berube and his staff have tried to do that before and been unsuccessful. In their past eight losses, the Blues have been outscored 15-1 in the second period. In the first and third periods, the Blues have been outscored by just a goal.
“I think it’s just trying to get the aggressiveness back in our game for 60 minutes,” Berube said. “We do come out in the first period we’ve been aggressive and gotten leads or we played well, but then we really don’t stay with that aggressiveness for a consistent 60 minutes. And that was some of the practice today and the video today was just basically our forecheck and neutral-zone (play) as being just more aggressive, harder, tighter, forcing teams to make bad puck decisions or bad plays with pucks. That’s a big part of our game and it always has been. That’s what made us a good team here.”
Captain Ryan O’Reilly said the practice was beneficial.
“We looked at some video and see where we kind of lost the game, the way we were forechecking and not making the right reads that we need to,” O’Reilly said. “So it’s something we addressed and wanted to have a hard, fast practice and be skating and kind of get the feeling back on what it should look like. It was good. I thought we did a good job. Guys worked and it was a good day’s work.”