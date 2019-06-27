Kindred at Home, Kindred Hospice and Human MarketPoint is inviting all veterans and active military, along with their immediate families, to enjoy a free breakfast in celebration of Independence Day.
"We thank you for your service and dedication of keeping our nation independent and free," said Ginger Pizarro, Kindred at Home community care liaison. "The breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m. July 3 at VFW Post 5896 on Karsch Blvd. in Farmington."
Anyone wanting to be a part of the breakfast are asked to RSVP to Pizarro by calling her at 573-454-5706 or the Kindred at Home Community Care Office at 573-431-6599.
"The Fourth of July is a time to reflect on what makes this nation the best in the world and we wouldn't have those freedoms if it wasn't for the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect us," Pizarro said. "Most people think of fireworks, but we want to take the opportunity to honor our servicemen and women.
"Humana is a national sponsor of both the VFW and AmVets National conventions and Rolling Thunder. We manage the Tricare benefits for military retirees in the east region and work with veterans who have VA benefits and Medicare."
Pizarro made it clear that Kindred at Home is proud to serve and honor the nation's veterans.
"We wanted to do something more for our veterans," she said. "Our freedom is so valuable, so serving breakfast to our veterans and active military is a very tiny thing we can do. We are honored to partner with Humana to make this happen in our community.
"We help people of all abilities stay independent and active at home with the help of our personal care attendants. Our veterans fought for our freedom and independence so I am proud to work for a company that helps them stay independent at home."
Pizarro started the veterans parade in Farmington almost four years ago with the hope that it would grow into a regional parade that would spark more veteran-related events such as this. Kindred at Home provides many services to area veterans and widows of veterans. To find out more about services that Kindred provides or to RSVP for the July 3rd breakfast, contact Pizarro at 573-431-6599.
