MONDAY, APRIL 19, 2021

Today is the 109th day of 2021 and the 31st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.

In 1943, an uprising began in the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.

In 1993, a fire broke out at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, killing 76 people and ending a 51-day siege by federal and state authorities.

In 1995, a truck bomb exploded at the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168.

In 2013, one Boston Marathon bombing suspect was killed in a shootout with police while the other escaped and was captured hours later in Watertown, Massachusetts.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Hughes (1900-1976), author; Eliot Ness (1903-1957), law enforcement agent; Jayne Mansfield (1933-1967), actress; Dudley Moore (1935-2002), actor; Tim Curry (1946- ), actor; Al Unser Jr. (1962- ), race car driver; Ashley Judd (1968- ), actress; James Franco (1978- ), actor; Kate Hudson (1979- ), actress; Troy Polamalu (1981- ), football player; Maria Sharapova (1987- ), tennis player.