 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today In History

  • 0

TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022

Today is the 158th day of 2022 and the 80th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, Richard Henry Lee proposed to the Continental Congress a resolution calling for a declaration of independence.

In 1929, Vatican City became a sovereign state.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a U.S. victory against Japan.

In 1971, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling set the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment.

In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, leader of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Gauguin (1848-1903), painter; James Braddock (1905-1974), boxer; Jessica Tandy (1909-1994), actress; Gwendolyn Brooks (1917-2000), poet; Dean Martin (1917-1995), singer/actor; Tom Jones (1940- ), singer; Liam Neeson (1952- ), actor; Orhan Pamuk (1952- ), author; Prince (1958-2016), singer-songwriter/musician; Karl Urban (1972- ), actor; Allen Iverson (1975- ), basketball player; Bill Hader (1978- ), actor/comedian; Anna Kournikova (1981- ), tennis player; Michael Cera (1988- ), actor; Iggy Azalea (1990- ), rapper.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: Pope Julius II hired the Swiss Guard to serve as his personal protection in 1506. The paid mercenary force has been protecting popes in Vatican City ever since.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1978, the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) won the franchise's first and only NBA championship.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Live not for battles won. Live not for the-end-of-the-song. Live in the along." -- Gwendolyn Brooks

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,000 -- estimated population of Vatican City in 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henslee charged with sodomy

Henslee charged with sodomy

An area man faces felony charges in St. Francois County after a child reported multiple alleged instances of sexual assault over a period of m…

Patrol reports weekend accidents

Patrol reports weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents with injuries in the area during the weekend, according to crash reports.

COVID numbers increase in SFC

COVID numbers increase in SFC

COVID-19 numbers are rising in the nation, and St. Francois County is not immune to seeing those increases. According to Tara West, a communic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News