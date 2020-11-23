MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020

Today is the 328th day of 2020 and the 63rd day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1954, more than 25 years after "Black Thursday," the Dow Jones industrial average finally surpassed its pre-Depression high.

In 1963, the first episode of the long-running science fiction drama "Doctor Who" aired on the BBC.

In 2001, the U.N. International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia charged former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic with genocide for his role in the 1992-1995 Bosnia and Herzegovina conflict.

In 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia, becoming the first female elected head of state in Africa.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin Pierce (1804-1869), 14th U.S. president; William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid (1859-1881), outlaw; Boris Karloff (1887-1969), actor; Erte (1892-1990), artist/designer; Paul Celan (1920-1970), poet; Bruce Vilanch (1948- ), comedy writer; Robin Roberts (1960- ), sportscaster; Miley Cyrus (1992- ), actress/singer.