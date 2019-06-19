WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2019
Today is the 170th day of 2019 and the 92nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, with the arrival of federal troops, slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. The day is celebrated as the holiday Juneteenth.
In 1934, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created.
In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved after a lengthy filibuster in the Senate.
In 1978, Jim Davis' "Garfield" comic strip made its debut.
In 1991, the last Soviet troops left Hungary after 45 years of occupation.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), philosopher/scientist; Moe Howard (1897-1975), actor; Lou Gehrig (1903-1941), baseball player; Lester Flatt (1914-1979), bluegrass guitarist; Salman Rushdie (1947- ), author; Kathleen Turner (1954- ), actress; Paula Abdul (1962- ), singer/TV personality; Laura Ingraham (1963- ), radio host/author; Dirk Nowitzki (1978- ), basketball player; Zoe Saldana (1978- ), actress; Macklemore (1983- ), rapper; Paul Dano (1984- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Juneteenth has been celebrated as an official state holiday in Texas since 1980.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1846, the New York Nine defeated the New York Knickerbockers by a score of 23-1 at Elysian Fields in Hoboken, New Jersey. The game is widely regarded as the first officially recorded baseball game under codified rules in the United States.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I lay it down as a fact that if all men knew what others say of them, there would not be four friends in the world." -- Blaise Pascal
TODAY'S NUMBER: 83 -- days for which senators in opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Act filibustered the bill.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 17) and last quarter moon (June 25).
