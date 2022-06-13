MONDAY, JUNE 13, 2022

Today is the 164th day of 2022 and the 86th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African American to be nominated as a Supreme Court justice.

In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts from the Pentagon Papers.

In 1996, the Montana Freemen surrendered after an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside Jordan, Montana.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Butler Yeats (1865-1939), poet/dramatist; Harold "Red" Grange (1903-1991), football player; John Forbes Nash Jr. (1928-2015), mathematician; Christo (1935-2020), artist; Malcolm McDowell (1943- ), actor; Ban Ki-moon (1944- ), U.N. secretary-general; Stellan Skarsgard (1951- ), actor; Tim Allen (1953- ), actor; Steve-O (1974- ), stunt performer; Chris Evans (1981- ), actor; Kat Dennings (1986- ), actress; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (1986- ), actresses; Aaron Taylor-Johnson (1990- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Eight spellers were crowned as co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2019, the first time a group shared the title in the event's history.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1948, Babe Ruth appeared at Yankee Stadium for the last time, on the occasion of the New York Yankees' Silver Anniversary Day, during which his No. 3 jersey was ceremonially retired.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "We make out of the quarrel with others, rhetoric, but of the quarrel with ourselves, poetry." -- William Butler Yeats, "Anima Hominis"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,722 -- depth (in feet) of the now-inactive Mirny mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia, the 4th-deepest mine in the world. Diamond-bearing deposits were first discovered at the site on this day in 1955.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 7) and full moon (June 14).

