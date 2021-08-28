TODAY'S QUOTE: " I find it amoral if you're making a movie where the problem is solved with a guy standing in the back of pickup truck firing a machine gun at the bad guys. The morality of it is questionable because the repercussions of violence are incredibly far-reaching." -- David Fincher

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.4 -- square miles of land that makes up Midway Atoll.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 22) and last quarter moon (Aug. 30).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021

Today is the 241st day of 2020 and the 71st day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1949, the Soviet Union conducted its first atomic bomb test.

In 1957, Democratic Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina concluded his 24-hour-long filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

In 1991, the parliament of the Soviet Union suspended all Communist Party activities indefinitely.

In 2005, Category 3 storm Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans.