SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021
Today is the 240th day of 2020 and the 70th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1867, the United States took possession of Midway Atoll.
In 1955, 14-year-old African American Emmett Till was murdered for flirting with a white woman in Money, Mississippi.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. made his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom event in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, protesters fought with police at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
In 1996, Prince Charles and Princess Diana formally divorced.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832), author; Bruno Bettelheim (1903-1990), psychologist; Jack Kirby (1917-1994), writer/illustrator; Donald O'Connor (1925-2003), actor/performer; Ben Gazzara (1930-2012), actor; Lou Piniella (1943- ), baseball player/manager; Luis Guzman (1956- ), actor; David Fincher (1962- ), film director; Shania Twain (1965- ), singer-songwriter; Jack Black (1969- ), actor; LeAnn Rimes (1982- ), singer-songwriter; Armie Hammer (1986- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The first issue of Scientific American was published on this day in 1845.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, Brazilian soccer superstar Pele played in his last competitive game, leading his New York Cosmos team to a win over the Seattle Sounders 2-1 for the National American Soccer League championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: " I find it amoral if you're making a movie where the problem is solved with a guy standing in the back of pickup truck firing a machine gun at the bad guys. The morality of it is questionable because the repercussions of violence are incredibly far-reaching." -- David Fincher
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.4 -- square miles of land that makes up Midway Atoll.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 22) and last quarter moon (Aug. 30).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021
Today is the 241st day of 2020 and the 71st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1949, the Soviet Union conducted its first atomic bomb test.
In 1957, Democratic Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina concluded his 24-hour-long filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
In 1991, the parliament of the Soviet Union suspended all Communist Party activities indefinitely.
In 2005, Category 3 storm Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Locke (1632-1704), philosopher; Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (1809-1894), author; Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982), actress; Charlie Parker (1920-1955), musician; Richard Attenborough (1923-2014), filmmaker; William Friedkin (1935- ), film director; John McCain (1936-2018), U.S. senator; Elliott Gould (1938- ), actor; Joel Schumacher (1939-2020), film director; GG Allin (1956-1993), singer-songwriter; Michael Jackson (1958-2009), singer-songwriter; Lea Michele (1986- ), actress; Liam Payne (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Strom Thurmond's 1957 civil rights filibuster remains the longest one-man filibuster in history. It lasted 24 hours, 18 minutes and opened with Thurmond reading the voting laws of all 48 states.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock stole two bases to match, then break, Ty Cobb's record for career stolen bases, which had stood at 892 bases for 49 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: " You've got to learn your instrument. Then, you practice, practice, practice. And then, when you finally get up there on the bandstand, forget all that and just wail." -- Charlie Parker
TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- top sustained wind speed (in mph) during Hurricane Katrina.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 22) and last quarter moon (Aug. 30).