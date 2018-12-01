SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2018
Today is the 335th day of 2018 and the 71st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1913, the Ford Motor Company began operation of its first assembly line.
In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, sparking a new era in the civil rights movement.
In 1969, the United States instituted its first draft lottery since World War II.
In 2008, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that the United States had been in an official recession since December 2007.
In 2013, China launched Yutu, its first lunar rover.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Tussaud (1761-1850), museum founder; Rex Stout (1886-1975), author; Mary Martin (1913-1990), actress; Lou Rawls (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Woody Allen (1935- ), filmmaker; Lee Trevino (1939- ), golfer; Richard Pryor (1940-2005), actor/comedian; Bette Midler (1945- ), singer/actress; Nestor Carbonell (1967- ), actor; Sarah Silverman (1970- ), actress/comedian; Akiva Schaffer (1977- ), actor/filmmaker; DeSean Jackson (1986- ), football player; Vance Joy (1987- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: At the time of the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955, about 70 percent of bus riders in the city were African-American.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1924, Brooklyn pitcher Dazzy Vance (28 wins, 2.16 ERA, 262 strikeouts) won the National League MVP award over Rogers Hornsby of St. Louis, who had batted .424 for the season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'm a real defensive person, because if you were sensitive in my neighborhood you were something to eat." -- Richard Pryor
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.86 million -- men inducted into the U.S. armed forces between 1965 and 1973 through the Selective Service System.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 29) and new moon (Dec. 7).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2018
Today is the 336th day of 2018 and the 72nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1823, President James Monroe announced a policy aimed at preventing further European colonization of the Americas, later known as the Monroe Doctrine.
In 1927, Ford Motor Co. introduced the new Model A.
In 1988, Benazir Bhutto was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan, becoming the first female leader of an Islamic nation.
In 2001, the energy trading company Enron filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
In 2015, terrorists shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 in San Bernardino, California.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georges Seurat (1859-1891), painter; Maria Callas (1923-1977), opera singer; Gianni Versace (1946-1997), fashion designer; Stone Phillips (1954- ), journalist; Ann Patchett (1963- ), author; Lucy Liu (1968- ), actress; Britney Spears (1981- ), singer; Aaron Rodgers (1983- ), football player; Charlie Puth (1991- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1942, a team led by Enrico Fermi engineered the first controlled nuclear fission chain reaction under the stands of the University of Chicago's Stagg Field.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia 76ers missed 22 free throws in a single game, setting an NBA record that stood until Jan. 20, 2016, when the Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond missed 23.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sometimes love does not have the most honorable beginnings, and the endings, the endings will break you in half. It's everything in between we live for." -- Ann Patchett, "This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 112 -- days Barney Clark, the recipient of the first artificial heart, lived after it was implanted on this day in 1982.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 29) and new moon (Dec. 7).
