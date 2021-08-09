MONDAY, AUGUST 9, 2021

Today is the 221st day of 2021 and the 51st day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1842, the Webster-Ashburton Treaty was signed by the United States and Canada, delineating the eastern section of their shared border.

In 1945, the United States dropped the "Fat Man" nuclear bomb on Nagasaki, Japan.

In 1969, followers of Charles Manson murdered actress Sharon Tate and four others at Tate's Los Angeles home.

In 1974, Gerald Ford was sworn in as the 38th U.S. president following Richard Nixon's resignation.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Dryden (1631-1700), poet/dramatist/critic; Bob Cousy (1928- ), basketball player; Rod Laver (1938- ), tennis player; Sam Elliott (1944- ), actor; Whitney Houston (1963-2012), singer; Brett Hull (1964- ), hockey player; Hoda Kotb (1964- ), news anchor; Deion Sanders (1967- ), football and baseball player; Gillian Anderson (1968- ), actress; Eric Bana (1968- ), actor; Chris Cuomo (1970- ), journalist; Chamique Holdsclaw (1977- ), basketball player; Anna Kendrick (1985- ), actress.