TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2006, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, the second-most ever scored by a single player in an NBA game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Imagination was given to man to compensate him for what he is not; a sense of humor to console him for what he is. " -- Francis Bacon

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,554 -- Boeing 747 jets built (as of June 2019) since the aircraft went into production in 1968. The 747 entered commercial service for Pan American Airways with its maiden flight on this day in 1970.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan 20) and full moon (Jan. 28).

