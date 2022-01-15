SATURDAY, JANUARY 15, 2022

Today is the 15th day of 2022 and the 26th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1759, the British Museum opened to the public.

In 1844, the University of Notre Dame received its official charter from the state of Indiana.

In 1892, Dr. James Naismith published his original 13 rules of "basket ball" in the Springfield College school newspaper.

In 1943, the Pentagon was dedicated in Arlington, Virginia.

In 2009, a US Airways flight made an emergency landing in the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edward Teller (1908-2003), physicist; Gene Krupa (1909-1973), jazz drummer; Lloyd Bridges (1913-1998), actor; Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918-1970), Egyptian president; Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968), civil rights leader; Ronnie Van Zant (1948-1977), singer-songwriter; Mario Van Peebles (1957- ), actor/director; Bernard Hopkins (1965- ), boxer; Regina King (1971- ), actress; Drew Brees (1979- ), football player; Pitbull (1981- ), rapper; Skrillex (1988- ), musician.

TODAY'S FACT: The Pentagon is the world's largest office building by floor area, with 3.7 million square feet of dedicated office space.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the first Super Bowl.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." -- Martin Luther King Jr.

TODAY'S NUMBER: 6.4 million -- articles on the English Wikipedia.org, launched on this day in 2001. The site currently averages about 600 new articles per day.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

Today is the 16th day of 2022 and the 27th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the first meeting of the League of Nations was held in Paris.

In 1945, Adolf Hitler moved into his underground bunker in Berlin.

In 1969, the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 4 and Soyuz 5 completed the first docking of manned spacecraft.

In 1979, the Shah of Iran fled his homeland in the wake of a revolution.

In 2006, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became the first female elected head of state of an African nation when she was sworn in as president of Liberia.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ethel Merman (1908-1984), actress/singer; Dizzy Dean (1910-1974), baseball player; Dian Fossey (1932-1985), zoologist; Susan Sontag (1933-2004), author/critic; Laura Schlessinger (1947- ), radio host/author; John Carpenter (1948- ), director; Ruth Reichl (1948- ), food writer/editor; Sade (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Roy Jones Jr. (1969- ), boxer; Kate Moss (1974- ), model; Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980- ), actor/composer/playwright; Albert Pujols (1980- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The Soyuz 5 mission in 1969 featured the first and only transfer of crew from one spacecraft to another via spacewalk.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "In the best works of fiction, there's no mustache-twirling villain. I try to write shows where even the bad guy's got his reasons." -- Lin-Manuel Miranda

TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- countries that were members of the League of Nations for its entire duration. Forty other nations were members intermittently.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).

