SATURDAY, JUNE 18, 2022

Today is the 169th day of 2022 and the 91st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1812, President James Madison signed a declaration of war against Great Britain.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte's Imperial French army was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo after sustaining more than 25,000 casualties.

In 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave his famous "This was their finest hour" speech before the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

In 1948, Columbia Records revealed the new 12-inch, 33 1/3 revolutions-per-minute, long-playing record.

In 1983, astronaut Sally Ride became the first American woman in space.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: E.W. Scripps (1854-1926), publisher; Kay Kyser (1905-1985), bandleader; Sammy Cahn (1913-1993), songwriter; George Mikan (1924-2005), basketball player; Lou Brock (1939-2020), baseball player; Roger Ebert (1942-2013), film critic; Paul McCartney (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Isabella Rossellini (1952- ), actress/model; Angela Johnson (1961- ), author; Blake Shelton (1976- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Napoleon Bonaparte amassed the largest army ever in Europe for his invasion of Russia in 1812. At its peak, the Grande Armee consisted of more than 554,000 men.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2000, 24-year-old golfer Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open by 15 strokes, the largest margin of victory ever in a major.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "No good movie is too long and no bad movie is short enough." -- Roger Ebert

TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- minutes of music per side the first commercial LPs were formatted to play.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 14) and last quarter moon (June 20).

SUNDAY, JUNE 19, 2022

Today is the 170th day of 2022 and the 92nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, with the arrival of federal troops, slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. The day is celebrated as the holiday Juneteenth.

In 1934, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created.

In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved after a lengthy filibuster in the Senate.

In 1978, Jim Davis' "Garfield" comic strip made its debut.

In 1991, the last Soviet troops left Hungary after 45 years of occupation.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), philosopher/scientist; Moe Howard (1897-1975), actor; Lou Gehrig (1903-1941), baseball player; Lester Flatt (1914-1979), bluegrass guitarist; Salman Rushdie (1947- ), author; Phylicia Rashad (1948- ), actress; Kathleen Turner (1954- ), actress; Paula Abdul (1962- ), singer/TV personality; Boris Johnson (1964- ), British prime minister; Dirk Nowitzki (1978- ), basketball player; Zoe Saldana (1978- ), actress; Macklemore (1983- ), rapper; Paul Dano (1984- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Juneteenth has been celebrated as an official state holiday in Texas since 1980.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1846, the New York Nine defeated the New York Knickerbockers by a score of 23-1 at Elysian Fields in Hoboken, New Jersey. The game is widely regarded as the first officially recorded baseball game under codified rules in the United States.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I put myself in the place of the listener when editing my writing. The last thing that I want to do is be preached at and told who to be or what to think when listening to an artist. However, I do want to be inspired." -- Macklemore

TODAY'S NUMBER: 83 -- days for which senators in opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Act filibustered the bill.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 14) and last quarter moon (June 20).

