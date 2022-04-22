 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today In History

  • 0

FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022

Today is the 112th day of 2022 and the 34th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began at high noon as thousands of settlers were allowed into the state to claim land.

In 1954, live television broadcasting of the U.S. Senate's Army-McCarthy hearings began.

In 1970, an estimated 20 million Americans participated in nationwide demonstrations marking the first Earth Day.

In 2000, federal agents seized 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez from his relatives' house in Miami to return him to his father in Cuba.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fielding (1707-1754), author/playwright; Immanuel Kant (1724-1804), philosopher; Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924), Soviet leader; J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), physicist; Bettie Page (1923-2008), model/actress; Aaron Spelling (1923-2006), screenwriter/producer; Glen Campbell (1936-2017), singer-songwriter; Jack Nicholson (1937- ), actor; John Waters (1946- ), filmmaker; Peter Frampton (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Jeffrey Dean Morgan (1966- ), actor; Amber Heard (1986- ), actress; Marshawn Lynch (1986- ), football player; Machine Gun Kelly (1990- ), rapper.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: The Senate's Army-McCarthy hearings were the first nationally televised congressional inquiry.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, former professional football player Pat Tillman was killed by friendly fire while serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Act in such a way that you treat humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of any other, never merely as a means to an end, but always at the same time as an end." -- Immanuel Kant

TODAY'S NUMBER: 8 -- percentage of Oklahoma's population that is Native American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 16) and last quarter moon (April 23).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North County awards UniTec bids

North County awards UniTec bids

The crowd was slim at the North County School Board meeting April 13 while board members chose a builder for UniTec Career Center’s planned an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News