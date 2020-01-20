MONDAY, JANUARY 20, 2020
Today is the 20th day of 2020 and the 31st day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1841, China ceded the island of Hong Kong to the British.
In 1920, the American Civil Liberties Union was founded.
In 1981, the Iran hostage crisis ended as 52 American captives were released in Tehran, just after President Jimmy Carter left office.
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the first African American president.
In 2016, Donald Trump, 70, was sworn in as the oldest first-term U.S. president.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Burns (1896-1996), actor/comedian; Federico Fellini (1920-1993), director; DeForest Kelley (1920-1999), actor; Slim Whitman (1923-2013), singer-songwriter; Patricia Neal (1926-2010), actress; Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin (1930- ), astronaut; David Lynch (1946- ), director; Paul Stanley (1952- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Maher (1956- ), comedian/TV host; Rainn Wilson (1966- ), actor; Questlove (1971- ), musician; Nick Foles (1989- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time on this day in 1986.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1892, the first official basketball game was played in Springfield, Massachusetts. The two nine-man teams used a soccer ball and peach baskets.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A guy may wear a suit and have a high-paying job and appear very mature, but essentially, he's a 14-year-old boy." -- Rainn Wilson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 444 -- days the hostages were held in the U.S. embassy in Iran.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 17) and new moon (Jan. 24).
