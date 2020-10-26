MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2020

Today is the 300th day of 2020 and the 35th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1774, the first Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.

In 1881, the legendary shootout between lawmen and outlaw cowboys near the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona Territory, left three men dead.

In 2001, President George W. Bush signed the anti-terrorism USA Patriot Act into law.

In 2002, Russian special forces raided a theater in Moscow where Chechen separatists had held hundreds of patrons hostage for nearly three days. More than 130 hostages and all 40 militants were killed.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mahalia Jackson (1911-1972), singer; Bob Hoskins (1942-2014), actor; Pat Conroy (1945-2016), novelist; Pat Sajak (1946- ), TV personality; Hillary Clinton (1947- ), politician; Dylan McDermott (1961- ), actor; Cary Elwes (1962- ), actor; Natalie Merchant (1963- ), singer; Keith Urban (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Seth MacFarlane (1973- ), actor/writer/TV producer; Jon Heder (1977- ), actor; Sasha Cohen (1984- ), figure skater.

TODAY'S FACT: Florida is the flattest state in the United States. Its highest elevation is only 345 feet above sea level.