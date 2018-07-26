THURSDAY, JULY 26, 2018

Today is the 207th day of 2018 and the 36th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established a postal system.

In 1788, New York ratified the Constitution and became the 11th U.S. state.

In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans With Disabilities Act.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), playwright/critic; Carl Jung (1875-1961), psychiatrist; Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), author; Blake Edwards (1922-2010), film director; Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999), film director; Mick Jagger (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Helen Mirren (1945- ), actress; Nicholas Evans (1950- ), author; Dorothy Hamill (1956- ), figure skater; Sandra Bullock (1964- ), actress; Jeremy Piven (1965- ), actor; Jason Statham (1967- ), actor; Kate Beckinsale (1973- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" has the longest title of any film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, Nolan Ryan struck out his 100th batter of the season, setting a major-league record of 23 consecutive seasons with at least 100 strikeouts.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons that history has to teach." -- Aldous Huxley

TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen (out of 19) who have been Army officers. Only two (Peter Pace, 2005-2007, and Joseph Dunford, 2015-present) have been Marine Corps officers.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 19) and full moon (July 27).

