THURSDAY, JULY 26, 2018
Today is the 207th day of 2018 and the 36th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established a postal system.
In 1788, New York ratified the Constitution and became the 11th U.S. state.
In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans With Disabilities Act.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), playwright/critic; Carl Jung (1875-1961), psychiatrist; Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), author; Blake Edwards (1922-2010), film director; Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999), film director; Mick Jagger (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Helen Mirren (1945- ), actress; Nicholas Evans (1950- ), author; Dorothy Hamill (1956- ), figure skater; Sandra Bullock (1964- ), actress; Jeremy Piven (1965- ), actor; Jason Statham (1967- ), actor; Kate Beckinsale (1973- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" has the longest title of any film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, Nolan Ryan struck out his 100th batter of the season, setting a major-league record of 23 consecutive seasons with at least 100 strikeouts.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons that history has to teach." -- Aldous Huxley
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen (out of 19) who have been Army officers. Only two (Peter Pace, 2005-2007, and Joseph Dunford, 2015-present) have been Marine Corps officers.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 19) and full moon (July 27).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.