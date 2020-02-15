TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, after 19 losses, Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first and only Daytona 500.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Basically, I only play one character. I just play him at different volumes." -- Chris Farley

TODAY'S NUMBER: 12,750 -- total length, in miles, of sidewalks in New York City.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Feb. 15).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2020

Today is the 47th day of 2020 and the 58th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter unsealed the burial chamber of the recently discovered tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen.

In 1959, Fidel Castro was sworn in as prime minister of Cuba.

In 1968, the United States' first 911 emergency phone system went into service in Haleyville, Alabama.

In 2005, the Kyoto Protocol for the reduction of greenhouse gases took effect for 141 ratifying nations.