SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020
Today is the 46th day of 2020 and the 57th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine exploded and sank in Havana Harbor in Cuba, ultimately leading the United States to declare war on Spain.
In 1961, the U.S. figure skating team was killed in a plane crash in Belgium.
In 1972, sound recordings were granted U.S. federal copyright protection.
In 2001, the first draft of the complete human genome was published in the scientific journal Nature.
In 2013, a meteor exploded over Chelyabinsk Oblast in Russia, injuring 1,500 people and damaging 7,200 buildings in six cities.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Galileo Galilei (1564-1642), scientist; Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906), activist; Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), explorer; Harold Arlen (1905-1986), composer; Jane Seymour (1951- ), actress; Matt Groening (1954- ), animator/screenwriter; Chris Farley (1964-1997), actor/comedian; Jaromir Jagr (1972- ), hockey player; Gary Clark Jr. (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Amber Riley (1986- ), singer/actress; Zachary Gordon (1998- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: "The Simpsons," created by Matt Groening and currently in its 31st season, is the longest-running American sitcom.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, after 19 losses, Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first and only Daytona 500.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Basically, I only play one character. I just play him at different volumes." -- Chris Farley
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12,750 -- total length, in miles, of sidewalks in New York City.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Feb. 15).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2020
Today is the 47th day of 2020 and the 58th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter unsealed the burial chamber of the recently discovered tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen.
In 1959, Fidel Castro was sworn in as prime minister of Cuba.
In 1968, the United States' first 911 emergency phone system went into service in Haleyville, Alabama.
In 2005, the Kyoto Protocol for the reduction of greenhouse gases took effect for 141 ratifying nations.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry M. Leland (1843-1932), Cadillac and Lincoln Motor Co. founder; Edgar Bergen (1903-1978), ventriloquist; Vera-Ellen (1921-1981), actress/dancer; Sonny Bono (1935-1998), singer/politician; Richard Ford (1944- ), author; LeVar Burton (1957- ), actor; Ice-T (1958- ), actor/rapper; John McEnroe (1959- ), tennis player; Christopher Eccleston (1964- ), actor; Jerome Bettis (1972- ), football player; Mahershala Ali (1974- ), actor; Elizabeth Olsen (1989- ), actress; The Weeknd (1990- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Hundreds of millions of 911 emergency calls are made in the United States each year. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 70 percent are wireless calls.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, the National Hockey League canceled its 2004-2005 regular season and playoffs due to a labor dispute.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Things you did. Things you never did. Things you dreamed. After a long time they run together." -- Richard Ford, "Canada"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 -- broadcast radio stations in the United States in 1922. Today there are more than 15,000.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 15) and new moon (Feb. 23).