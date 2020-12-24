THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2020
Today is the 359th day of 2020 and the fourth day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1943, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was appointed supreme Allied commander.
In 1968, the crew of Apollo 8 became the first humans to orbit the moon.
In 1973, Congress passed legislation allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to elect a mayor and council with limited authority.
In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others associated with the Iran-Contra scandal.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Kit Carson (1809-1868), Army scout/frontiersman; Matthew Arnold (1822-1888), poet/critic; Howard Hughes (1905-1976), businessman/aviator/film producer; Ava Gardner (1922-1990), actress; Mary Higgins Clark (1927-2020), author; Robert Joffrey (1930-1988), dancer/choreographer; Lee Daniels (1959- ), filmmaker; Kate Spade (1962-2018), fashion designer; Stephenie Meyer (1973- ), author; Ryan Seacrest (1974- ), TV/radio personality.
TODAY'S FACT: Kit Carson left his apprenticeship as a saddle and harness maker to join a wagon train headed west when he was 15 years old.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1950, the Cleveland Browns won the NFL championship by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 30-28, when Lou "The Toe" Groza kicked a field goal with 20 seconds left.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I came to Hollywood to write and found out I don't have the attention span." -- Lee Daniels
TODAY'S NUMBER: 34 -- years after his death in 1976 that the estimated $2 billion estate of Howard Hughes, who died without a valid will, was finally settled.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2020
Today is the 360th day of 2020 and the fifth day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson unconditionally pardoned all those who had participated in the Southern rebellion that led to the Civil War.
In 1974, 25-year-old Marshall Fields crashed his car through a White House gate and threatened to detonate a bomb; he surrendered after a four-hour standoff.
In 1990, Tim Berners-Lee launched the first World Wide Web server.
In 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev resigned as Soviet president. The Soviet Union was officially dissolved the next day.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727), scientist; Clara Barton (1821-1912), American Red Cross founder; Humphrey Bogart (1899-1957), actor; Cab Calloway (1907-1994), bandleader/singer; Anwar Sadat (1918-1981), Egyptian president; Rod Serling (1924-1975), screenwriter/producer; Jimmy Buffett (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Sissy Spacek (1949- ), actress; Karl Rove (1950- ), political strategist; Annie Lennox (1954- ), singer; Rickey Henderson (1958- ), baseball player; Justin Trudeau (1971- ), prime minister of Canada.
TODAY'S FACT: Americans spent $138.7 billion shopping online during the holiday season in 2019.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, former New York Yankees player and manager Billy Martin died in an automobile accident.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Every writer is a frustrated actor who recites his lines in the hidden auditorium of his skull." -- Rod Serling
TODAY'S NUMBER: 50 million -- units sold of Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," making it the best-selling single of all time, according to Guinness World Records. The song debuted on Crosby's weekly radio program, "The Kraft Music Hall," on this day in 1941.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).