SATURDAY, MARCH 20, 2021
Today is the 79th day of 2021 and the first day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery novel, "Uncle Tom's Cabin," was published.
In 1952, the U.S. Senate ratified a peace treaty returning sovereignty to Japan.
In 1987, the FDA approved AZT, a drug shown to delay the development of AIDS.
In 1995, members of the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo released sarin gas into the Tokyo Metro subway system, killing 13 and injuring more than 1,000.
In 2003, the United States and a coalition of allied states began military operations in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henrik Ibsen (1828-1906), poet/playwright; B.F. Skinner (1904-1990), psychologist; Ozzie Nelson (1906-1975), actor/bandleader; Carl Reiner (1922-2020), comedy writer/director/performer; Fred Rogers (1928-2003), TV personality; Hal Linden (1931- ), actor; Pat Riley (1945- ), basketball coach/executive; Bobby Orr (1948- ), hockey player; William Hurt (1950- ), actor; Spike Lee (1957- ), filmmaker; Holly Hunter (1958- ), actress; Kathy Ireland (1963- ), model/actress; David Thewlis (1963- ), actor; Michael Rapaport (1970- ), actor; Chester Bennington (1976-2017), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The constitution of Japan, adopted in 1947, forbids the country from participating in wars.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1934, Mildred "Babe" Didrikson pitched one inning of exhibition baseball for the Philadelphia Athletics in a game against the Brooklyn Dodgers. She allowed one walk and no hits.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It has been my observation that parents kill more dreams than anybody." -- Spike Lee
TODAY'S NUMBER: 542 -- length (in feet) of the USS Langley, commissioned on this day in 1922 as the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. The USS Gerald R. Ford, a supercarrier commissioned into the Navy's fleet in 2017, is 1,106 feet long.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 13) and first quarter moon (March 21).
SUNDAY, MARCH 21, 2021
Today is the 80th day of 2021 and the second day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, a fire destroyed most of the city of New Orleans.
In 1963, the federal penitentiary on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay was closed.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would boycott the Moscow Olympic Games.
In 2006, the social media site Twitter was founded.
In 2011, a team of 30 surgeons and other physicians at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston completed the first full face transplant in the United States.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benito Juarez (1806-1872), Mexican president; Florenz Ziegfeld (1867-1932), theater producer; Phyllis McGinley (1905-1978), author; Walter Lincoln Hawkins (1911-1992), scientist/inventor; Solomon Burke (1940-2010), singer-songwriter; Timothy Dalton (1946- ), actor; Gary Oldman (1958- ), actor; Ayrton Senna (1960-1994), race car driver; Matthew Broderick (1962- ), actor; Rosie O'Donnell (1962- ), actress/talk show host; Ronaldinho (1980- ), soccer player; Adrian Peterson (1985- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones completed the first nonstop hot air balloon flight around the world on this day in 1999.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, an investigative report by Sports Illustrated revealed evidence that Major League Baseball player-manager Pete Rose had illegally gambled on baseball games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A bit of trash now and then is good for the severest reader. It provides the necessary roughage in the literary diet." -- Phyllis McGinley
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14 -- attempted escapes, involving 36 inmates, from Alcatraz Prison over the 29 years that the prison operated. None of the attempts are believed to have been successful.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (March 21).