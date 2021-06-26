SATURDAY, JUNE 26, 2021
Today is the 177th day of 2021 and the seventh day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1870, the U.S. Congress recognized Christmas as a federal holiday.
In 1945, the United Nations charter was signed by 50 nations.
In 1963, John F. Kennedy gave a speech while visiting West Berlin, declaring "Ich bin ein Berliner" ("I am a Berliner").
In 2000, scientists announced the completion of a basic structural map of the human genome.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Thomson, Baron Kelvin (1824-1907), physicist; Pearl S. Buck (1892-1973), author; Peter Lorre (1904-1964), actor; Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1911-1956), athlete/golfer; Milton Glaser (1929- ), graphic designer; Greg LeMond (1961- ), cyclist; Sean Hayes (1970- ), actor; Nick Offerman (1970- ), actor; Gretchen Wilson (1973- ), singer; Derek Jeter (1974- ), baseball player; Ryan Tedder (1979- ), singer-songwriter; Jason Schwartzman (1980- ), actor; Aubrey Plaza (1984- ), actress; Ariana Grande (1993- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The United Nations currently has 193 member states.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1944, a "tri-cornered" exhibition baseball game to raise money for the war effort featured the New York-based Yankees, Dodgers and Giants. In nine innings of play, each team batted for 18 outs, played defense for 18 outs, and watched for 18 outs. The Dodgers won the game with five runs, the Yankees scored one run and the Giants were shut out.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Perhaps one has to be very old before one learns to be amused rather than shocked." -- Pearl S. Buck
TODAY'S NUMBER: $0 -- amount graphic designer Milton Glaser charged the New York state tourism board for designing the "I (heart) New York" logo in 1977.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 24) last quarter moon (July 1).
SUNDAY, JUNE 27, 2021
Today is the 178th day of 2021 and the eighth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1829, British chemist James Smithson died, leaving an endowment for "the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men."
In 1844, Mormon religion founder Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum were murdered by an anti-Mormon mob at the jail where they were being held in Carthage, Illinois.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman sent the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy to fight in the Korean War.
In 1985, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials decertified Route 66.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Goldman (1869-1940), labor leader; Helen Keller (1880-1968), activist/author; H. Ross Perot (1930-2019), businessman/politician; Vera Wang (1949- ), fashion designer; J.J. Abrams (1966- ), TV/film producer; Tobey Maguire (1975- ), actor; Drake Bell (1986- ), actor; Ed Westwick (1987- ), actor; Chandler Riggs (1999- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams flew 39 combat missions during the Korean War. Williams sat out nearly five Major League Baseball seasons due to his military service in World War II and Korea.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2001, the Washington Wizards drafted 19-year-old center Kwame Brown, marking the first time a high school student was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow." -- Helen Keller
TODAY'S NUMBER: 22 million -- average annual visitors to Smithsonian Institution museums.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 24) last quarter moon (July 1).