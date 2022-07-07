THURSDAY, JULY 7, 2022

Today is the 188th day of 2022 and the 17th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii as a U.S. territory.

In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as his single "That's All Right" was broadcast by Memphis radio station WHBQ.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated Sandra Day O'Connor to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2005, terrorists detonated explosives aboard a double-decker bus and three trains during the morning rush hour in London, killing 56 people and injuring 700.

In 2016, a gunman killed five police officers during an anti-police protest in Dallas, Texas.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Leroy "Satchel" Paige (1906-1982), baseball player; Robert Heinlein (1907-1988), author; Doc Severinsen (1927- ), bandleader/trumpet player; David McCullough (1933- ), author/historian; Ringo Starr (1940- ), drummer/singer; Shelley Duvall (1949- ), actress; Jim Gaffigan (1966- ), comedian; Jorja Fox (1968- ), actress; Lisa Leslie (1972- ), basketball player; Michelle Kwan (1980- ), figure skater.

TODAY'S FACT: The Chillicothe Baking Co. of Chillicothe, Missouri, introduced the first packaged sliced bread on this day in 1928.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, 17-year-old German tennis player Boris Becker became the youngest men's singles title winner in history at Wimbledon.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Raising kids may be a thankless job with ridiculous hours, but at least the pay sucks." -- Jim Gaffigan, "Dad Is Fat"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 59 -- age at which Satchel Paige pitched in his last Major League Baseball game, for the Kansas City Athletics, on Sept. 25, 1965. In his honor, owner Charles O. Finley furnished the bullpen with a rocking chair.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 6) and full moon (July 13).