THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2019
Today is the 290th day of 2019 and the 25th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1931, Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
In 1933, German refugee Albert Einstein immigrated to the United States, where he would live and work for the rest of his life.
In 1989, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, killing more than 60 people.
In 2006, the U.S. population topped 300 million for the first time.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arthur (1900-1991), actress; Jerry Siegel (1914-1996), writer/illustrator; Arthur Miller (1915-2005), playwright/novelist; Rita Hayworth (1918-1987), actress; Beverly Garland (1926-2008), actress; Evel Knievel (1938-2007), stunt performer; Michael McKean (1947- ), actor; Mae Jemison (1956- ), scientist/astronaut; Norm Macdonald (1959- ), actor/comedian; Mike Judge (1962- ), animator/writer/director; Ernie Els (1969- ), golfer; Wyclef Jean (1969- ), rapper/producer; Eminem (1972- ), rapper; Felicity Jones (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1952, Albert Einstein was offered the post of Israeli president, which he politely declined.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, the International Olympic Committee expelled American Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from further participation in the Games for raising their fists in protest against racial discrimination during the victory ceremony the previous day.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The apple cannot be stuck back on the Tree of Knowledge; once we begin to see, we are doomed and challenged to seek the strength to see more, not less." -- Arthur Miller
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- performances in 1944 of Arthur Miller's first play, "The Man Who Had All the Luck," before it closed to poor reviews.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 13) and last quarter moon (Oct. 21).
